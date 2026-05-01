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  • Patriot Malayalam Movie Review: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything ABout Mammootty Action Thriller Movie

Patriot Malayalam Movie Review: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything ABout Mammootty Action Thriller Movie

Patriot Malayalam Movie Review: Mammootty and Mohanlal’s spy action thriller has finally hit theatres today, May 1. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film was one of the most awaited releases of 2026, as it brings the two Mollywood legends together on screen after 18 years. However, despite all the hype and expectations, the film has ended up being a big disappointment for audiences. Here’s a deep dive into Patriot release date, cast, story, plot, and more. 

Published By: Published: May 1, 2026 14:13:10 IST
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Patriot Malayalam Movie Review
1/4
patroit malayalam movie review

Patriot Malayalam Movie Review

After watching Patriot, many movie lovers are disappointed and have called it cringey. They feel that nothing really worked in the film that not the story, screenplay, direction, or even the star power. Mohanlal’s performance has received mixed reactions, and Nayanthara’s entry was seen as dull. Some viewers have already started calling the film a flop.

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Patriot Release Date
2/4

Patriot Release Date

Patriot, Malayalam spy thriller has released worldwide in theatres on May 1, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled for 23 April but was pushed back due to some quality issues.

Patriot Cast Patriot Cast
3/4

Patriot Cast Patriot Cast

Patriot cast members are Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathi.

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Patriot Story
4/4

Patriot Story

Patriot story relvoles around two veteran intelligence officer who were once partners but have been estranged for nearly two decades due to a failed mission.

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