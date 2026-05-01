Patriot Malayalam Movie Review: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything ABout Mammootty Action Thriller Movie

Patriot Malayalam Movie Review: Mammootty and Mohanlal’s spy action thriller has finally hit theatres today, May 1. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film was one of the most awaited releases of 2026, as it brings the two Mollywood legends together on screen after 18 years. However, despite all the hype and expectations, the film has ended up being a big disappointment for audiences. Here’s a deep dive into Patriot release date, cast, story, plot, and more.