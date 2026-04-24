LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Rakul Preet Singh? Husband Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage a ‘Situationship’: Here’s What He Really Meant

Who Is Rakul Preet Singh? Husband Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage a ‘Situationship’: Here’s What He Really Meant

Jaccky Bhagnani recently grabbed attention after calling his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a “situationship”, leaving fans both confused and curious. The statement quickly went viral, with many wondering whether it was a joke or a deeper take on modern situationships. Their relationship has always been low-key, evolving from friendship during the pandemic into a strong and stable relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh.

Published By: Published: April 24, 2026 14:47:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Rakul Preet Singh?
1/5
Who Is Rakul Preet Singh? Husband Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage a 'Situationship': Here's What He Really Meant

Who is Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet Singh is a popular Indian actress working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films since 2009, known for movies like De De Pyaar De and Doctor G.

You Might Be Interested In
Rakul Preet Singh Husband
2/5

Rakul Preet Singh Husband

Rakul Preet Singh is married to Jackky Bhagnani, a Bollywood actor and producer. They tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa in February 2024.

Rakul Preet Singh Situationship or Marriage?
3/5

Rakul Preet Singh Situationship or Marriage?

Despite being married, Jackky Bhagnani jokingly called their relationship a “situationship,” meaning they are committed yet open and honest, describing their bond in a modern, playful way.

You Might Be Interested In
Rakul and Jackky Love Story
4/5

Rakul and Jackky Love Story

Their love story began during the COVID-19 lockdown, evolving from friendship to romance. They made their relationship official in 2021 and married in 2024 after dating for nearly three years.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on publicly available interviews, media reports, and statements. The term “situationship” has been used in a conversational context and does not reflect any legal status of the marriage. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS