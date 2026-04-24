Who Is Rakul Preet Singh? Husband Jackky Bhagnani Calls Marriage a ‘Situationship’: Here’s What He Really Meant
Jaccky Bhagnani recently grabbed attention after calling his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a “situationship”, leaving fans both confused and curious. The statement quickly went viral, with many wondering whether it was a joke or a deeper take on modern situationships. Their relationship has always been low-key, evolving from friendship during the pandemic into a strong and stable relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh.
Who is Rakul Preet Singh?
Rakul Preet Singh is a popular Indian actress working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films since 2009, known for movies like De De Pyaar De and Doctor G.
Rakul Preet Singh Husband
Rakul Preet Singh is married to Jackky Bhagnani, a Bollywood actor and producer. They tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Goa in February 2024.
Rakul Preet Singh Situationship or Marriage?
Despite being married, Jackky Bhagnani jokingly called their relationship a “situationship,” meaning they are committed yet open and honest, describing their bond in a modern, playful way.
Rakul and Jackky Love Story
Their love story began during the COVID-19 lockdown, evolving from friendship to romance. They made their relationship official in 2021 and married in 2024 after dating for nearly three years.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available interviews, media reports, and statements. The term “situationship” has been used in a conversational context and does not reflect any legal status of the marriage. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.