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  • Who is Yesha Sagar? Age, Bikini Hot Looks, Boyfriend Sameer Rizvi, Instagram, Religion & Personal Details

Who is Yesha Sagar? Age, Bikini Hot Looks, Boyfriend Sameer Rizvi, Instagram, Religion & Personal Details

Yesha Sagar is trending online after being linked with cricketer Sameer Rizvi, sparking widespread curiosity about her personal and professional life. The Indo-Canadian model and sports presenter has gained attention for her bold fashion choices, including viral bikini photos and strong social media presence. Her growing popularity during IPL buzz has made her one of the most searched personalities currently across platforms. Here’s a closer look at who Yesha Sagar is, her life, career journey, and what is actually known beyond the viral chatter.

Published By: Published: May 1, 2026 14:21:20 IST
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Yesha Sagar Age
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Who is Yesha Sagar? Age, Bikini Looks, Boyfriend Sameer Rizvi, Instagram, Religion & Personal Details

Yesha Sagar Age

Yesha Sagar is reportedly born on December 14, 1996, making her around 29 years old in 2026. She is an Indo-Canadian model, actress, and cricket presenter.

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Yesha Sagar Boyfriend
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Yesha Sagar Boyfriend

Yesha Sagar is rumoured to be linked with cricketer Sameer Rizvi during IPL 2026. However, neither has confirmed the relationship, and reports suggest it remains unverified speculation.

Yesha Sagar "Love Jihad" Controversy
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Yesha Sagar "Love Jihad" Controversy

The controversy began after a journalist’s post triggered online speculation linking Yesha Sagar and Sameer Rizvi to forced conversion claims. However, reports confirm these are unverified rumours without official evidence.

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Yesha Sagar Religion
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Yesha Sagar Religion

There is no publicly confirmed information about Yesha Sagar’s religion. Online discussions have speculated about religious angles, but no verified sources or official statements confirm her religious identity.

Yesha Sagar Instagram
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Yesha Sagar Instagram

Yesha Sagar is active on Instagram, where she shares modelling, fitness, and cricket-related content. She has gained attention for her stylish photos and presence as a sports presenter.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available sources and online reports. Any claims or rumours mentioned have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to treat such information with caution.

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