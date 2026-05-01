Who is Yesha Sagar? Age, Bikini Hot Looks, Boyfriend Sameer Rizvi, Instagram, Religion & Personal Details

Yesha Sagar is trending online after being linked with cricketer Sameer Rizvi, sparking widespread curiosity about her personal and professional life. The Indo-Canadian model and sports presenter has gained attention for her bold fashion choices, including viral bikini photos and strong social media presence. Her growing popularity during IPL buzz has made her one of the most searched personalities currently across platforms. Here’s a closer look at who Yesha Sagar is, her life, career journey, and what is actually known beyond the viral chatter.