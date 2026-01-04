LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Is Jana Nayagan a Remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumours

Is Jana Nayagan a Remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumours

Jana Nayagan, a Tamil political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth, is set to release on January 9, 2026. Following the release of its trailer, the film has been facing criticism and speculation over its similarities with the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Here’s the truth behind the film’s alleged connection.

Published By: Published: January 4, 2026 15:45:03 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jana Nayagan Director
1/6
Is Jana Nayagan a Remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumours

Jana Nayagan Director

The makers of Jana Nayagan have not officially confirmed it as a direct remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. Filmmaker H. Vinoth refused to clearly label it as a remake and asked audiences to wait for the full film before judging.

You Might Be Interested In
Jana Nayagan Trailor Review
2/6

Jana Nayagan Trailor Review

After the trailer release, many fans and media outlets pointed out strong similarities in scenes, themes and character arcs between Jana Nayagan and Bhagavanth Kesari, fuelling remake rumors.

Is Jana Nayagan the remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?
3/6

Is Jana Nayagan the remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?

Multiple entertainment outlets mention ongoing buzz and speculation about Jana Nayagan being either a loose adaptation or inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari, but none report a definitive remake confirmation by production teams.

You Might Be Interested In
Bhagavanth Kesari News
4/6

Bhagavanth Kesari News

Bhagavanth Kesari director Anil Ravipudi avoided directly addressing whether Jana Nayagan is his film's remake, keeping the discussion open and ambiguous.

Jana Nayagan VS Bhagavanth Kesari: Conclusion
5/6

Jana Nayagan VS Bhagavanth Kesari: Conclusion

There is no official confirmation that Jana Nayagan is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. It remains a mystery.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information, trailer visuals, media reports, and statements made by the filmmakers at the time of writing. Any comparisons or opinions regarding similarities between films are for informational purposes only. The makers of Jana Nayagan have not officially confirmed the film as a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. Readers are advised to wait for official announcements or the film’s release for complete clarity.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS