From Rose To Mango: Refresh Your Body This Summer With These 10 Khas Sharbat Recipes
During summer, even mild heat makes one exhausted; thus, there is a need for something refreshing. One beverage that has always been popular among people due to its refreshing taste and cooling effect is khas sharbat. It not only provides a soothing fragrance but also a chill in one’s throat when sipped. There are different variants of khas sharbat that have a unique taste. Some are fruit-based, like mango or watermelon, while others have unique flavours, such as mint or rose. No matter how you make them, you’ll enjoy them. Homemade beverages not only give you refreshment but can also help you stay hydrated. So here are 10 khas sharbat recipes that you should try out this summer.
Classic Khas Sharbat
This classic khas sharbat is prepared by combining ingredients such as khas syrup, chilled water, ice cubes, and lemon juice. The taste of the khas sharbat is earthy and gives immediate relief from scorching hot weather.
Rose Khas Sharbat
Rose sharbat mixed with khas sharbat is a delicious summer beverage. The sweet essence of rose goes excellently with the cooling factor of khas to make a wonderful combination. Enjoy it chilled, with crushed ice.
Lemon Mint Khas Sharbat
The sharbat made up of lemon juice, mint leaves, khas syrup, and soda is an amazing beverage which keeps you cool in the hot summer months. Lemon and mint add to its flavour, making it all the more enjoyable.
Watermelon Khas Sharbat
Combine freshly squeezed watermelon juice with khas sharbat concentrate and cold water to make an amazing watermelon khas sharbat. It is a very tasty and healthy summer drink which will certainly give you refreshment on a hot day.
Mango Khas Sharbat
This recipe involves blending ripe mango pulp with khas sharbat and milk or water, which adds to its refreshing taste. The blend of creamy mango with refreshing khas is an amazing summertime drink to enjoy.
Orange Khas Sharbat
A refreshing drink that consists of a combination of fresh orange juice along with khas. This drink is ideal to enjoy during summers due to its refreshing taste. Orange juice imparts freshness, whereas khas cools your body instantly.
Coconut Khas Drink
When tender coconut water is combined with khas syrup, it results in a healthy electrolyte-filled drink. It can be called a tropical sharbat, as it refreshes and energises in very hot weather conditions.
Strawberry Khas Sharbat
A fruit sharbat made from fresh strawberries, with the tangy flavour of khas syrup, makes an enjoyable drink. Strawberry Khas sharbat is a refreshing and tasty party drink for summer parties and reunions.
Masala Khas Sharbat
Prepare a refreshing masala khas sharbat by combining black salt, cumin powder, lemon juice, and khas syrup in cold water. This delicious sharbat not only refreshes your body but also is good for digestion too.
Ice Cream Khas Float
Khas sharbat is mixed with one scoop of vanilla ice cream. The rich texture and refreshing taste make it a great dessert-type drink to be enjoyed by children and adults alike.