From Rose To Mango: Refresh Your Body This Summer With These 10 Khas Sharbat Recipes

During summer, even mild heat makes one exhausted; thus, there is a need for something refreshing. One beverage that has always been popular among people due to its refreshing taste and cooling effect is khas sharbat. It not only provides a soothing fragrance but also a chill in one’s throat when sipped. There are different variants of khas sharbat that have a unique taste. Some are fruit-based, like mango or watermelon, while others have unique flavours, such as mint or rose. No matter how you make them, you’ll enjoy them. Homemade beverages not only give you refreshment but can also help you stay hydrated. So here are 10 khas sharbat recipes that you should try out this summer.