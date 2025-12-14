Timeless Beauty At 58: Madhuri Dixit’s Skincare Secrets For Glowing Skin

LIVE TV
Madhuri Dixit has always been known not only for her performance but also for her timeless beauty. While many credit her glow to good genes and discipline, Madhuri believed the real secret goes far deeper than what meets the eye. At 58, she remains a true icon of ageless elegance, proving that genuine beauty is a holistic blend. Let’s reveal the secret of her glowing skin.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Beauty Being Inside, Not outside
Beauty Being Inside, Not outside

Beauty Being Inside, Not Outside: In a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit opened up about her philosophy on beauty, where she said, "Beauty is not skin deep; it comes from inside.”

Mathuri's Positive Mindset
Mathuri's Positive Mindset

Positive Mindset: Madhuri Dixit explains that staying positive in every situation is the biggest beauty secret. She avoids negative thoughts about others and enjoys reconnecting with people.

Role of meditation in Madhuri Dixit's Life
Role of meditation in Madhuri Dixit's Life

Role of meditation in Madhuri Dixit's life: Madhuri Dixit also keeps herself balanced with Omkar and chants the Gayatri mantra, which keeps you fresh from inside.

Madhuri Dixit keeps her mind calm
Madhuri Dixit keeps her mind calm

Madhuri Dixit keeps her mind calm: Madhuri keeps her mind clear, the thoughts are kind, and the heart stays open, which keeps her fresh.

Beauty is about inner stability
Beauty is about inner stability

Beauty is about inner stability: Madhuri Dixit believed that beauty is a holistic combination of emotional well-being, positive relationships, spiritual stability, and a grounded attitude towards life.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

