Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission, distribution and smart metering company in India, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M is enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth and taking us a step closer towards the completion of our locked-in projects across our business segments. During the first half, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation and touched ~74 lakh meter installation mark which is highest in the country by any player. In terms of growth outlook, the sector continues to offer significant growth opportunities due to focused energy transition backed by regulatory stability and reforms. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL’s capex roll-out across all core segments and expect strong momentum in the bid activity during the rest of the year,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions

Q2 FY26 and 1HFY26 Highlights:

Consolidated Financial Performance: (Rs crore)

Particulars Q2 FY26 Q2 FY25 YoY % 1H FY26 1H FY25 YoY% Total Income 6,767 6,360 6.4% 13,793 11,850 16.4% Revenue from Operations (including SCA Income and Other segments) 6,596 6,184 6.7% 13,415 11,562 16.0% Operational Revenue 4,539 4,217 7.6% 9,138 8,768 4.2% Operating EBITDA 1,825 1,666 9.5% 3,463 3,277 5.7% Total EBITDA 2,126 1,891 12.4% 4,144 3,653 13.4% PBT 745 594 25.4% 1,404 1,047 34.1% PAT 557 773^ -28.0% 1,096 1,088^ 0.7% Adjusted PAT 557 459* 21.2% 1,096 774* 41.6% Cash profit 1,167 1,026^ 13.8% 2,212 1,934#^ 14.4%

Notes: Total Income = Operational revenue + income from Service Concession Agreement (SCA) assets / EPC / traded goods + One time income/expense + Other Income; Total EBITDA = Operating EBITDA plus other income, one-time regulatory income, adjusted for CSR exp.; Cash profit calculated as PAT + Depreciation and amortization expenses + Deferred Tax + MTM option loss); #Adjusted for an exceptional item because of carve-out of the Dahanu power plant in line with Ind AS 105 of Rs 1,506 crore; ^Includes deferred tax reversal (MAT entitlement of previous year) of Rs 314 crore in Q2FY25; *Adjusted for one-time deferred tax reversal in Q2 (MAT entitlement of previous year) of Rs 314 crore. The Operating EBITDA numbers of 1H and Q2 FY25 have been restated due to introduction of Trading and Others segment in operating EBITDA.

Revenue:

· The total income of Rs 13,793 crore in 1HFY26 and Rs 6,767 crore in Q2FY26 grew by 16.4% and 6.4% respectively due to stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA income

· The operational revenue of Rs 9,138 crore in 1HFY26 was up 4.2% and grew 7.6% to Rs 4,539 crore in Q2FY26 driven by contribution from the recently operationalized transmission assets (MP–II in Q3FY25 and Khavda Ph-II-A, KPS-1 and Sangod in the later part of Q1FY26) and contribution from smart meters

· The Q2 FY26 revenue increase is more pronounced due to full contribution from the transmission assets and better energy demand growth recorded in Q2FY26 in distribution circles along with the rising contribution from smart metering business

EBITDA:

· Recorded double digit growth in consolidated EBITDA for 1HFY26 and Q2FY26 resulting from steady transmission and distribution revenue, growing contribution from smart meter and EPC & other income

· The consolidated operational EBITDA of Rs 1,825 crore grew by 9.5% with transmission and smart meter business led growth. The operational EBITDA in Mumbai distribution business was lower YoY primarily due to contribution from Dahanu thermal asset in Q2FY25 numbers. The Dahanu asset divestment impact will not reflect from Q3FY26 onwards

· With the operating EBITDA margin profile of 93%, best in the industry the transmission business operating EBITDA during the quarter expanded at 10.7%

Profit Before Tax: The consolidated PBT at Rs 1,404 crore ended 34.1% higher in 1HFY26 translating from strong EBITDA and supported by flat depreciation and marginal increase in the interest outgo on a YoY basis and was up 25.4% in Q2FY26 at Rs 745 crore

Adjusted PAT: Q2FY26 Adjusted PAT of Rs 557 crore increased by 21.2% YoY translating from strong profitability at EBITDA and PBT level. The reported PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of Rs 314 crore in Q2FY25 last year for like to like comparison

Segment-wise Financial Highlights: (Rs crore)

Segment Particulars Q2FY26 Q2FY25 YoY % 1HFY26 1HFY25 YoY% Transmission Operating Revenue 1,305 1,197 9.0% 2,474 2,372 4.3% Operating EBITDA 1,216 1,099 10.7% 2,285 2,171 5.2% EBITDA margin % 93% 92% 92% 92% EBIT 1,046 837 25.0% 1,973 1,643 20.1% Distribution (AEML and MUL) Operating Revenue 3,118 3,014 3.5% 6,478 6,386 1.4% Operating EBITDA 492 523 -6.0% 994 1,057 -5.9% EBIT 261 332 -21.4% 564 656 -14.0% Smart Metering (Non Ind AS) Operating Revenue 182 8 – 294 14 – Operating EBITDA 155 6 – 253 11 – EBITDA margin % 85% 79% 86% 76% EBIT 72 3 – 120 6 – Trading and Others Operating Revenue 291 624 – 587 807 – Operating EBITDA 25 40 – 50 42 – EBIT 23 37 – 49 39 –

Notes: #Adjusted for an exceptional item because of carve-out of the Dahanu power plant in line with Ind AS 105 of Rs 1,506 crore; KTL – Khavda Phase II Part-A, KPS 1 – Khavda Pooling Station – 1, STSL: Sangod Transmission; AEML: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; MUL: MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.

Segment-wise Key Operational Highlights:

Particulars 1H FY26 1H FY25 Q2 FY26 Q2 FY25 Transmission business Average Availability (%) 99.7% 99.7% 99.6% 99.7% Transmission Network Added (ckm) 269 330 190 140 Total Transmission Network (ckm) 26,705 23,269 26,705 23,269 Distribution business (AEML) Supply reliability (%) 99.99% 99.99% 99.99% 99.99% Distribution loss (%) 4.30% 5.02% 4.36% 4.85% Units sold (MU’s) 5,589 5,571 2,650 2,609 Distribution business (MUL) Units sold (MU’s) 635 460 364 234 Smart metering business Meters Installed (in lakhs) 42.3 5.5 18.2 3.8 Cumulative Meters Installed (in lakhs) 73.7 6.8 73.7 6.8

Transmission business:

· The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.6%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 30 crore in Q2FY26 reflecting the superior O&M practices in place

· With recent wins, the company’s aggregate transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 60,004 crore

· Added 190 circuit kilometers of transmission network to the operational network with total transmission network at 26,705 circuit kilometers

Distribution business (AEML Mumbai and MUL Mundra):

· AEML, the Mumbai distribution business, witnessed marginal increase of 2% in volumes at 2,650 million units driven by a slight increase in commercial and industrial demand

· The distribution loss in AEML was one of the lowest at 4.36% in Q2FY26

Segment-wise Progress and Outlook:

Transmission:

· Robust under construction project pipeline of 13 projects worth Rs 60,004 crore

· The company expects to fully commission North Karanpura, WRSR (Narendra – Pune), Mumbai HVDC and Khavda Phase-III-A (Halvad) in FY26 in addition to three lines commissioned in Q1 FY26

· The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at Rs 96,447 crore remains solid

Distribution:

· The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. AEML’s Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 9,412 crores (Equity of Rs 5,065 crores and Debt of Rs 4,347 crores) as of Q2 FY26, recording a growth of 13% YoY

Smart Meters:

· Installed 73.7 lakh smart meters cumulatively as of 1H FY26. The company plans to install at least 70 lakh new meters in FY26, thereby achieving a cumulative number of minimum ~1 crore meters by the end of FY26

· The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over Rs 29,519 crore

ESG Updates:

· Sustainalytics ESG risk score improved to 19.9 with “Low Risk” ratings in Sept’25 from 25.1 “Medium Risk” in Jul’25, surpassing the global electric utility industry average of 36.0

· Re-certified as Zero Waste to Landfill by Intertek for 100% of its operational sites in transmission. This makes AESL the only company with a 100% waste diversion rate within the Indian transmission space

· CSRHUB score improved to 93% in Sept’25, well above the electric & gas utilities industry average score of 51% – Won Gold Award at the 34th Chapter of Quality Concept Convention 2025 for introducing innovative solutions for theft prevention and bird safety

· Adani Group’s Energy Network Operation Center (ENOC) responsible for remote monitoring and control of energy assets won the Platinum award under “Best LCA in Productivity Improvement” at the 9th CII National Low-Cost Automation Circle 2025