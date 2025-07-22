LIVE TV
Ahaan Panday Thanks Ranveer Singh For Showering Love On Saiyaara: Words Don’t Suffice

Ahaan Panday’s heartfelt reply to Ranveer Singh’s praise for Saiyaara has won hearts. Calling Ranveer “cinema himself,” Ahaan expressed gratitude after the senior actor lauded his debut performance alongside Aneet Padda. Industry love continues pouring in for the film.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 22, 2025 22:13:20 IST

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s performance is getting a lot of love for all the right reasons. Many from the industry including Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been pouring in their love and praise.

One couldn’t help but notice a very heartwarming exchange that took place as Ranveer Singh’s comment came in. In response to Singh, debutante Ahaan Panday took to social media to express his gratitude with some very heartfelt words. The praise came after Ranveer shared a story and Ahaan reposted it with a heartfelt thank you note.

Ranveer Singh’s appreciation of Saiyaara clearly made Ahaan’s day, as is evident from his response. “Words don’t suffice when cinema himself is showing praise, thank you sir,” Ahaan wrote, reposting Ranveer’s story. This gesture spoke volumes about the respect Ahaan has for Ranveer, who is known for his passion and dedication to his craft.

What’s particularly striking about Ahaan’s response is his choice of words – “cinema himself” – speaking volumes about Singh’s journey. This exchange highlights the admiration and appreciation that exists among actors in Bollywood. When a senior actor like Ranveer takes the time to praise a younger talent, it not only boosts their morale but also acknowledges the hard work and effort that goes into creating meaningful cinema.

