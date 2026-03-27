APSEZ Sets Up India’s First Port Of Refuge To Boost Maritime Safety

• Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) operationalises India’s first Port of Refuge, addressing a long-standing gap in maritime emergency infrastructure.

• Tripartite MoU with SMIT Salvage, the salvage and emergency response division of Royal Boskalis Westminster NV (Boskalis) and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC), brings global expertise and coordinated response capability.

• Aligned with international maritime conventions, the initiative enhances safety, environmental protection and India’s role in global shipping corridors.

Ahmedabad, March 27, 2026: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest and the world’s fastest-growing integrated transport utility which handles nearly 27 per cent of India’s port cargo volumes, has operationalised India’s first Port of Refuge (PoR), addressing a long-standing gap in maritime emergency infrastructure, creating a structured mechanism to handle maritime emergencies and vessels in distress.

A PoR, as defined by the International Maritime Organization, is a designated location where ships can seek shelter to stabilise conditions, protect life and limit environmental damage. While such frameworks are standard in major maritime economies, India had not formalised one until now. The move comes as India, with a coastline of over 11,000 kilometres and located along key global shipping routes, seeks to strengthen its emergency response capabilities.

APSEZ will designate two sites as PoR: Dighi Port on the west coast, supporting traffic across the Arabian Sea and routes to the Persian Gulf and Gopalpur Port on the east coast, serving vessels in the Bay of Bengal and routes towards the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade corridors. The facilities will provide salvage and wreck removal, firefighting, pollution containment and emergency coordination services through specialised equipment and trained response teams.

The initiative is backed by a tripartite memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMIT Salvage, the salvage and emergency response division of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC), bringing global expertise and coordinated response capability. The capability will support vessels insured under the International Group of Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs, aligning with global maritime risk and liability frameworks.

“This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening India’s maritime safety ecosystem,” said Mr Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ. “Ports connect economies—but a Port of Refuge protects lives. By establishing dedicated PoR infrastructure, we are elevating India’s maritime preparedness and setting a new benchmark for world-class coastal safety. At APSEZ, we believe world-class infrastructure must be matched by world-class responsibility.

“The initiative marks an important step in strengthening India’s maritime preparedness and emergency response capacity. The adoption of a standardized Port of Refuge framework will enable more coordinated and timely action during maritime incidents, ensuring effective protection of life, cargo, and the coastal environment. I commend all stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in operationalising this important capability,” said Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General (DG) of Shipping.

“We are strengthening maritime safety and care for the marine environment where it matters most, and in doing so jointly protect India’s coastline and society. Providing a Port of Refuge to a casualty is critical in a salvage operation to ensure that the vessel and her cargo are dealt with swiftly and professionally and that the affected cargo and fire- fighting water is treated and disposed of in accordance with the applicable legislation. SMIT Salvage is pleased to bring global best-in-class salvage capability and experience to ensure faster, safer, and coordinated emergency response along India’s key shipping routes,” said Mr Richard Janssen, Managing Director (MD), SMIT Salvage (Boskalis).

The initiative is aligned with international maritime conventions, enhancing safety, environmental protection and India’s role in global shipping corridors. By establishing a formal PoR framework, APSEZ aims to improve emergency response readiness and strengthen India’s position in global maritime trade.

About APSEZ

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, a leading Integrated Transport Utility–across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

This comprehensive “shore-to-door” capability, supported by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and AI-driven optimization, positions APSEZ as India’s preeminent integrated logistics solutions provider. The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India’s west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 127 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 28% of India’s total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

Recognized among the Top 5% of global transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95th percentile globally), with five ports featuring in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2024, APSEZ combines scale, operational excellence, and integrated capabilities to enable seamless global trade.

About SMIT (Boskalis Group)

SMIT Salvage provides emergency response, salvage and wreck removal services to shipowners, cargo owners, insurance companies, O&G and renewables companies and authorities. The overarching objective is to minimise disruption for owners and ensure the free flow of traffic whilst taking care of the environment. The company has an unparalleled track record responding to ships in distress anywhere in the world from four strategic locations – Rotterdam, Houston, Cape Town and Singapore, supported by response centers in Brasil and India as well as by a vast network of partners. The company also has extensive experience in realizing a wide variety of demanding and complex salvage and wreck removal projects – where, for example, wrecks threaten the environment, safe navigation or obstruct port access. In addition, SMIT delivers a full range of environmental care services, such as the safe removal and disposal of hazardous cargoes, contaminated firefighting water and hydrocarbons from sunken vessels or offshore subsea structures.

About MERC

The Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC) is part of the Vishwakarma Group, established in Porbandar in 1935. MERC is a leading specialized maritime emergency coordination entity that enables rapid and structured response to vessels in distress. Working closely with ports, shipowners, insurers, and global salvage operators, MERC facilitates real-time decision-making, risk assessment, and the deployment of emergency resources. Its integrated approach supports salvage operations, pollution response, and wreck removal, while aligning with international maritime conventions and best practices to enhance safety and environmental protection across key shipping corridors.

MERC is currently undertaking one of India’s largest shoreline clean-up operations, spanning two states and five districts. In addition, MERC has successfully carried out major waste management operations related to wreck removal projects.