Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 33,321 Crore Investment Proposals at Ahmedabad Investors Connect Meet, to Generate Over 14,532 Jobs

Chhattisgarh today received fresh investment proposals worth Rs 33,321 crore, expecting to create over 14,532 new jobs at the Investors Connect Meet held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Leading industrialists exchanged letters of intent with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for investment in various sectors such as green steel manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical food supplements, semiconductor, thermal power, solar energy, health car,e etc in Chhattisgarh.

The highest amount of investment proposal of Rs 22,900 crore came from Torrent Power Ltd., Ahmedabad. The company’s Vice Chairman, Jinal Mehta, said that the proposal was given for setting up a 1600 MW Thermal Power Plant, generating 5000 job opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing leading industrialists, the chief minister lauded Gujarat as the land of enterprise and innovation, and invited investors to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the state’s model of speed, stability, and support.

“Enterprise is embedded in every particle of Gujarat. Today, there is no corner of the world where Gujarati brothers have not made their presence felt,” he said. He noted that while Gujarat symbolizes enterprise, Chhattisgarh brings to the table rich energy resources, minerals, skilled manpower, and an attractive industrial policy that together make for an ideal business partnership.

He stated that just as Gujarat is driving the national and global economy, Chhattisgarh is also rapidly progressing in the same direction. He said that while Gujarat has enterprises, Chhattisgarh has energy, minerals, skilled manpower, and an attractive industrial policy, which is a boon for investors.

The Chief Minister stated that the Chhattisgarh government has implemented over 350 reforms in the last 22 months, making it easier to set up industries. NOCs are now being issued expeditiously under the single-window system in the state. He stated that the new industrial policy provides special grants and incentives for industries.

Additional assistance will be provided for setting up industries in tribal areas like Bastar and Surguja. The Chief Minister stated that the state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 7.83 lakh crore within just ten months since the launch of Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy. These interactions reflect growing investor confidence in Chhattisgarh’s speed, stability, and support-driven model of governance.

The CM stated that Chhattisgarh ranks second in the country in coal production and received investment proposals worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the Energy Summit held in the state. The state has immense potential for thermal, hydel, solar, and forest-based industries.

He stated that Nava Raipur is being developed as an IT and AI data center hub. Semiconductor and electronics companies have expressed interest in investing here. The Chief Minister stated that tourism has been granted industry status, opening up investment opportunities in the hospitality and wellness sectors.

CSIDC Chairman Rajiv Agarwal, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Industries Department Rajat Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, CSIDC Managing Director Vishwesh Kumar, and other officials also attended the event.

Many major industrial groups have given proposals to invest in the state

M/S Torrent Power Ltd., Ahmedabad, has given an investment proposal of Rs 22,900 crore for setting up 1600 MW Thermal Power Plant generating 5000 job opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

M/S Lyceum Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, has proposed an investment of Rs 101 Crore in the field of pharmaceutical products and medical food supplements, creating an employment opportunity for 750 persons.

Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. Ahmedabad gave a proposal for investing Rs 200 crore for setting up a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Chhattisgarh, creating 200 job opportunities.

Onix-Three Enersol Private Ltd, Rajkot, has proposed to invest Rs 9000 crore in the field of Electrolyser, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green steel manufacturing plant with over 4000 job opportunities.

Mala Creation Pvt Ltd, Surat, has offered to invest Rs 700 Crore for the manufacturing of 2 GW Solar Cell providing employment to 500 people.

Shalby Hospital has offered investment of Rs 300 crore for establishing a multi-super specialty hospital

Sapphire Semicon Pvt Ltd., Ahmedabad, has proposed to invest Rs 120 crore in the field of semiconductor, generating jobs for 4000 people.