LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

Heinrich Klaasen was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and began his professional career in 2011 as a wicketkeeper batter with the local Northerns team. In 2018, the player was acquired by the Indian club Rajasthan Royals, and from that moment on, his bright career in the Indian Premier League, rightfully considered the world’s most popular cricket tournament, began. In 2023, Heinrich Klaasen moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad and, in just one year, helped the squad rise from the last place in IPL 2023 to the second place in IPL 2024. In the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by only one point to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 27, 2025 12:33:55 IST

“Heinrich Klaasen was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and began his professional career in 2011 as a wicketkeeper batter with the local Northerns team. In 2018, the player was acquired by the Indian club Rajasthan Royals, and from that moment on, his bright career in the Indian Premier League, rightfully considered the world’s most popular cricket tournament, began. In 2023, Heinrich Klaasen moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad and, in just one year, helped the squad rise from the last place in IPL 2023 to the second place in IPL 2024. In the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by only one point to Kolkata Knight Riders. Heinrich Klaasen’s statistics in that season are impressive – 479 runs at a strike rate of over 171. From the first matches in the IPL, Heinrich Klaasen demonstrated prudence and calmness, which helped him implement the most effective strategies on the pitch. According to 1xBet, this conscious approach is similar to the behavior of platform users who constantly improve their sports experience and get paid for their cricket knowledge. “Partnering with a star of Heinrich Klaasen’s level is another step towards implementing our strategy to support and popularize cricket in India and worldwide. It is important to us that the 1xBet ambassador embodies the brand’s values and the character of our clients. Therefore, the decision to collaborate was easy. We are confident that his style of play and passion for the sport appeal to our players. This partnership will allow us to more actively promote cricket offers and responsible gaming principles among the platform’s users in India,” said Irina Kapoor, the brand representative. As a brand ambassador, Heinrich Klaasen will represent the large-scale Indian League Carnival tournament with a record prize pool of ₹1 crore in real money. Stay tuned for 1xBet announcements leading up to the IPL 2025 season to learn all the details about participating in this promo. Also, with the support of brand ambassador Heinrich Klaasen, Indian cricket fans are in for various other offers that 1xBet will organize throughout 2025. About 1xBet 1xBet is a globally recognized bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s clients can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketers Suresh Raina, Heinrich Klaasen, and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional awards such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.”

RELATED News

Bhagva App Unveils Exciting Rewards During Mahakumbh
1xBet And Suresh Raina On Responsible Betting During The IPL
Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen
Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special Daily Program
1xPartners review: how 1xBet affiliate program conquers the Indian market

LATEST NEWS

South Korea’s Ex-PM, Former First Lady Indicted, Know Real Reason
Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador
Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador
Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador
Cricket Star Heinrich Klaasen Becomes 1x Bet Brand Ambassador

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?