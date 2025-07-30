Home > Press Release > India, Fiji Reaffirm Strategic Ties During 6th Foreign Office Consultations In Suva

India and Fiji held their 6th Foreign Office Consultations in Suva, reaffirming strong bilateral ties across key sectors. Top officials from both nations discussed cooperation in trade, education, climate action, and counter-terrorism support.

ndia and Fiji held 6th FOC in Suva, reviewing ties and enhancing cooperation across trade, health, climate, and security. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 30, 2025 15:02:54 IST

India and Fiji held the 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on July 29, 2025, in Suva, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across a broad spectrum of sectors. The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, while Dr. Raijeli Taga, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, headed the Fijian side. The previous round of consultations took place in July 2022, also in Suva.

Comprehensive Review of Bilateral Cooperation

The consultations provided a platform for both sides to review the entire gamut of India-Fiji relations. Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in key areas including health, education, capacity building, trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and climate change. The two delegations also emphasized the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges to deepen the bilateral partnership.

India Appreciates Fiji’s Support Against Terrorism

During the discussions, Secretary (South) expressed India’s gratitude for Fiji’s solidarity in the global fight against terrorism, with particular reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025. Both sides also held an exchange of views on important regional and global developments, especially those affecting the Pacific region.

Commitment to Continued Engagement

India and Fiji agreed to sustain regular high-level engagements and political consultations. The next round of Foreign Office Consultations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time in 2026.

High-Level Courtesy Calls and Bilateral Interactions

In the course of her visit, Secretary (South) paid courtesy calls on several senior Fijian leaders, including:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, Prof. Biman Prasad

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr. Pio Tikoduadua

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Mr. Penioni Ravunawa

She also held discussions with:

Mr. Filimoni Vosarogo, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources

Mr. Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment Productivity and Workplace Relations

Mr. Charan Jeath Singh, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry

Mr. Sakiusa Tubuna, Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister

Engagement with Fijian Business Community

As part of the visit, Dr. Malhotra held a roundtable meeting with prominent members of Fiji’s business community, facilitating dialogue on enhancing economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Tags: indiameaWorld news

