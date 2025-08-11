Operation Tiranga: 3 Shows. 1 Spirit, What to Expect from JioHotstar’s Power-Packed Independence Day Line-Up

This August 15, JioHotstar is making your bingeing patriotic and pocket-friendly with Operation Tiranga — a special lineup that celebrates courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of India through storytelling that hits home. From spies in shadows to unsung patriots and strategic power plays, here are three powerful titles you can stream this Independence Day that don’t just entertain, they echo with national pride. Let the deshbhakti binge begin.

Sarzameen – The Nation’s Pulse, Beyond the Parade

Directed by the legendary Santosh Sivan, Sarzameen isn’t your typical Independence Day fare. It’s thoughtful, emotional, and anchored in the quiet resilience of those who serve the country without spectacle. With a cast featuring Dia Mirza, Raj Zutshi, and introducing Zorawar Walia, this film invites you to see patriotism in its most human form — tender, complex, and quietly moving.

Salakaar – Secrets, Spies, and a Mission Inspired by True Events

Based on true events and helmed by Faruk Kabir, Salakaar blends real-world espionage with cinematic intensity. Starring Mouni Roy in a striking new avatar, this spy thriller unravels a high-stakes narrative of covert operations, betrayal, and national intrigue. It’s the kind of story that blurs the line between fact and fiction — where every twist could’ve happened just beyond the headlines.

Special Ops 2.0 – Himmat Singh Returns. And So Do The Goosebumps

Some wars aren’t fought on battlefields — they unfold in silence, coded intel, and behind locked doors. Special Ops 2.0 marks the return of Kay Kay Menon as the steely Himmat Singh, a man who deals in shadows but stands rooted in resolve. This time, the stakes are higher, the enemies harder to trace, and the emotional cost heavier. With new recruits, tighter timelines, and global consequences, this chapter takes the espionage game to a whole new level — sharp, unpredictable, and deeply human.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 First Look Unveiled: Teaser Drops Soon, Get Ready!