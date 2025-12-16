Prime Minister Meets With His Majesty King Abdullah II Of Jordan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. On arrival at the Al Husseiniya Palace, he was warmly received by His Majesty King Abdullah II and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

2. The two leaders met in restricted and delegation level formats. They warmly recalled their previous meetings and conversations and underscored the warm and historic ties shared by the two countries. They noted that the visit, coming at a time when the two countries are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, makes it historic. Prime Minister appreciated His Majesty for his commitment towards strengthening India-Jordan ties. His Majesty conveyed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Prime Minster appreciated His Majesty’s leadership in tackling terrorism, extremism and radicalization and contributing towards global fight against these evils. Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen engagement between the two countries in the fields of trade and investment; defence and security; renewable energy; fertilizer and agriculture; innovation, IT and digital technologies; critical minerals; infrastructure; health and pharma; education and capacity; tourism and heritage; and culture and people-to-people ties. Noting that India was Jordan’s 3rd largest trading partner, Prime Minister proposed that the two countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to US$ 5 billion over the next 5 years. He also called for collaboration between Jordan’s digital payment system and India’s United Payments Interface(UPI). Jordan is an important supplier of fertilizer to India, and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertilizer in India.

3. The leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support for efforts being made to achieve durable peace in the region.

4.​ On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalized MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora. Full list of MoUs may be seen here. These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship. The talks were followed by a banquet dinner hosted by His Majesty King Abdullah II in honor of Prime Minister. Prime Minister invited His Majesty to visit India which he accepted.

​Amman

December 15, 2025