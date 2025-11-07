RSWM and Adani Energy Solutions join hands for sustainable future

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad, 05 November 2025: RSWM Ltd, one of India’s leading textile manufacturers and the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, has signed an agreement with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), for supply of 60 MW of Renewable Energy, marking a key milestone in its sustainability journey.

Under the agreement, AESL will manage the entire green power value chain for the additional power requirement of RSWM Ltd. Towards this, RSWM invested ₹60 crore under the Group Captive Scheme with a renewable genco for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power per annum to its manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan. With this addition, the contribution of renewable energy in RSWM’s total energy requirement will rise from the current 33% to 70% in the near future (two thirds of its total energy mix).

“This achievement underscores our long-term vision to align growth with sustainability and reinforce our position as a forward-looking industrial leader. By sourcing 70% of our total energy requirement from renewable sources—well above the national average of India’s clean energy mix i.e. 31% – RSWM continues to set industry benchmarks in responsible energy transition,” said Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, RSWM Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with RSWM on this landmark initiative that demonstrates how sustainability is becoming integral to businesses. This collaboration is a testament to the scalability and impact of renewable power in strengthening industrial growth while ensuring sustainability. As a leading energy solutions provider for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector, we feel privileged to play a catalytic role in helping industries decarbonize through our innovative offerings,” said Mr. Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

“With an equity investment of ₹60 crores, it’s a milestone in our sustainability journey, aligning with global clean energy benchmarks and emphasizing our commitment towards the noble cause. By integrating hybrid power, RSWM is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also enhancing long-term energy security and operational efficiency,” said Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Ltd.

RSWM’s sharp focus on embedding sustainability into every strand of its operations, through renewable energy, circular material flows, or responsible water use has made it a future-ready textile leader that contributes to a regenerative and resilient economy.

AESL’s C&I vertical serves bulk electricity users with customized energy solutions. By delivering reliable, competitively priced, and increasingly green power, AESL helps businesses across sectors meet both operational and sustainability needs. The company is targeting a C&I portfolio of 7,000 MW over the next five years.

About RSWM Limited

RSWM Limited, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton and blended yarns, melange yarns, knitted & denim fabric in India. Under the leadership of Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of RSWM Ltd, the textile company exports a wide range of fabrics and yarns to over 70 countries across the globe. Its 12 manufacturing plants with 6.27 lakh spindles, 172 looms, 95 circular and flat knitting machines produce high-quality cotton, melange, synthetic novelty yarns, denim & knitted fabrics. Its annually producing 24,000 MT Melange Yarn, 110973 MT Synthetic Yarn, 32262 MT Cotton Yarn, 32 M Meters Denim Fabric, 9360 MT Knits Fabric, 43,000 MT Green Fibre. RSWM initiatives towards sustainability has helped in saving water 233500 KL per annum, reduced 8 lac tonnes per annum of CO2 emission and recycling 183 cr PET bottles per annum.