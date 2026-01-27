30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

A young teacher in Vaishali district, Bihar, died by suicide on January 26, 2026 and left behind a deeply emotional note. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Priya Bharti who is a government school teacher and the mother of a three-month-old daughter. She was found hanging at her rented home in Sehan village on Monday night. Police say she took her own life and left a long, personal letter explaining her reasons.

As per reports, Priya wrote in her note that she was ending her life because of illness. She made very specific requests about her funeral and what should happen afterward. She told police and her family not to hold anyone responsible for her death and asked that her last rites be done there and not taken to her native village of Rasulpur. She even wrote that her three-month-old daughter should light the funeral pyre, and not her husband.

Priya also wrote about small, ordinary worries that carried a heavy weight in her last moments. In a line that many have found heartbreaking and shocking, she said “The money for 5.5 litres of milk is outstanding. There is money in my purse, please pay from there.”

Young teacher apologises to her parents

She said she wanted her mobile phone given to her husband because there were “some messages, audio and videos” on it, and she wrote a long apology, “I apologise to everyone whose feelings I have hurt. I request the police not to conduct a post-mortem. No case should be registered against my husband or family. This step is my personal decision. Mom, dad, your daughter has lost. Sorry mom.”

Priya’s family, however, disagrees with her claim that nobody was responsible. They have alleged that her husband, Deepak Raj, and her in-laws were torturing her, and that she had told her mother about their behaviour before her death. Police have taken Priya’s body into custody and conducted a post-mortem as part of the investigation. An official said the case is under investigation, though details are still emerging.

Similar Suicides Cases in India

Across India, incidents like this are not isolated. There have been other cases where due to personal distress and social pressure people have taken their own lives. For example, last year a Class 5 student in Patna set herself on fire at school, and police were investigating whether it was suicide or foul play.

Disclaimer:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

