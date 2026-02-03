54 People A Day Disappear In the Capital: 807 Missing Since January 1, Majority Women And Girls – What’s Going Wrong In Delhi?

Delhi has started the year 2026 with a shocking and scary number of missing people. It has been reported that between January 1 and January 15, a total of 807 people were reported missing in the city, according to official data from Delhi Police.

That means on average about 54 people went missing every single day in just the first two weeks of the year.

Women And Girls Most Affected in Delhi

According to reports, out of these 807 missing cases, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. This shows that women and girls made up nearly two-thirds of those who disappeared in these 15 days.

When we look closer, the data also shows that 191 of the missing people were minors (children), while 616 were adults. Of the children, the numbers are even more worrying. On average, about 13 kids went missing every day during these 15 days.

Teenage Girls Form Majority Of Missing Minors in Delhi

Reports say that among the missing minors, 169 were teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18. Of these teens, 138 were girls and only 31 were boys. Police have only been able to trace 29 girls and 19 boys so far. This means that almost 71% of the teenagers who went missing are still untraced.

For younger kids, in the 8 to 12 age group, 13 children went missing 8 boys and 5 girls. Police have found only 3 boys so far, and the rest are still missing. In the under-eight group, 9 kids were reported missing, with 3 boys found and 6 still untraced, as per reports.

Hundreds Of Adults Still Untraced

When it comes to adults, the story is also troubling. Out of the 616 adults missing, 363 were women, and 253 were men. The police have been able to find 91 women and 90 men, but 435 adults are still not found, as per reports.

So far in this short period, police have managed to trace only 235 of the 807 missing persons, which means 572 people remain untraced.

2025 Numbers Show A Bigger Pattern of Disappearances in Delhi

It was reported that last year, in 2025, a total of 24,508 people were reported missing in Delhi. Out of them, 14,870 were women, and 9,638 were men. Police managed to trace 15,421 people, but 9,087 cases were still unresolved by the end of that year.

These stats are worrying to say the least. It makes you think about safety in the nation’s capital especially for women, girls, and children.

