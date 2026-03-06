LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

A video from the Malwani area of Mumbai went viral on social media, showing a group of people raising slogans against the United States and Israel amid rising tensions in West Asia. In the footage, a crowd holding placards and posters of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei can be seen protesting and chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad.”

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards (Pic Credits: Instagram)
‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 6, 2026 10:54:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

Mumbai: A video from the Malwani area of Mumbai went viral on social media, showing a group of people raising slogans against the United States and Israel amid rising tensions in West Asia. In the footage, a crowd holding placards and posters of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei can be seen protesting and chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad.” 

Demonstrators expressed anger over reports surrounding the death of the Iranian leader, whose passing has triggered emotional responses among sections of the Shia community.

Protest Over Khamenei’s Death Draws Attention

The video, reportedly shot in Malwani, shows participants voicing their disapproval of actions by the United States and Israel, which some groups blame for escalating regional tensions. Many in the crowd carried images of Khamenei and expressed solidarity with his legacy. Authorities have not confirmed any incidents of violence during the protest.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malad Culture #मलाड कल्चर (@maladculture)

The death of the Iranian cleric, who served as Supreme Leader for decades, has led to mourning among sections of the Shia community in various parts of India. Religious gatherings and expressions of grief have been reported, reflecting the emotional impact of the news.

Separate Demonstration In Govandi

Earlier in the week, a separate protest was organised by the Govandi Muslim Youth Front, which had sought permission to hold a gathering at Ambedkar Ground to condemn the reported killing of Khamenei. However, police denied approval for the event at the venue.

According to lawyer Abid Abbas Sayyed, demonstrators subsequently assembled on a nearby internal road, where an estimated 500 to 600 participants voiced their concerns. Members of the organisation indicated that additional demonstrations could be planned in the coming days to highlight their stance.

Religious Leaders React

Shia cleric Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi criticised the actions of the United States and Israel, alleging that developments in West Asia risk further destabilizing the region. He described Khamenei’s death as a sorrowful event for the Muslim community.

Similarly, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned the killing and called it a major loss for Shia Muslims worldwide. Referring to Khamenei as a “martyr,” Abbas stated that the incident represented an attack on the leadership of the Islamic world and urged global efforts to prevent further escalation of conflict.

Growing Regional Tensions

The protests in Mumbai come at a time when geopolitical tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel remain heightened. Analysts warn that continued hostilities could have broader implications for regional stability. Authorities in Mumbai are monitoring the situation, ensuring that demonstrations remain peaceful and within legal boundaries.

ALSO READ: Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Jet Crashes 60 Km From Jorhat Airbase In Assam After Takeoff, Search Intensifies For Missing Pilots

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Reported Missing Over Assam: Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact After Take-Off From Jorhat

‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

‘Gaa** Dikha’: Lucknow Loco Pilot Undresses Before Railway Officer to Prove Piles Surgery Wounds on Private Parts After Leave Refused | Watch Viral Video

Meet Christopher Tilak, Congress Party’s Rising Young Leader From Trichy Chosen As Surprise Candidate For Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha Seat

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

6 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH
‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH
‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH
‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

QUICK LINKS