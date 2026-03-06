‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

Mumbai: A video from the Malwani area of Mumbai went viral on social media, showing a group of people raising slogans against the United States and Israel amid rising tensions in West Asia. In the footage, a crowd holding placards and posters of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei can be seen protesting and chanting slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Israel Murdabad.”

Demonstrators expressed anger over reports surrounding the death of the Iranian leader, whose passing has triggered emotional responses among sections of the Shia community.

Protest Over Khamenei’s Death Draws Attention

The video, reportedly shot in Malwani, shows participants voicing their disapproval of actions by the United States and Israel, which some groups blame for escalating regional tensions. Many in the crowd carried images of Khamenei and expressed solidarity with his legacy. Authorities have not confirmed any incidents of violence during the protest.

The death of the Iranian cleric, who served as Supreme Leader for decades, has led to mourning among sections of the Shia community in various parts of India. Religious gatherings and expressions of grief have been reported, reflecting the emotional impact of the news.

Separate Demonstration In Govandi

Earlier in the week, a separate protest was organised by the Govandi Muslim Youth Front, which had sought permission to hold a gathering at Ambedkar Ground to condemn the reported killing of Khamenei. However, police denied approval for the event at the venue.

According to lawyer Abid Abbas Sayyed, demonstrators subsequently assembled on a nearby internal road, where an estimated 500 to 600 participants voiced their concerns. Members of the organisation indicated that additional demonstrations could be planned in the coming days to highlight their stance.

Religious Leaders React

Shia cleric Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi criticised the actions of the United States and Israel, alleging that developments in West Asia risk further destabilizing the region. He described Khamenei’s death as a sorrowful event for the Muslim community.

Similarly, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, condemned the killing and called it a major loss for Shia Muslims worldwide. Referring to Khamenei as a “martyr,” Abbas stated that the incident represented an attack on the leadership of the Islamic world and urged global efforts to prevent further escalation of conflict.

Growing Regional Tensions

The protests in Mumbai come at a time when geopolitical tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel remain heightened. Analysts warn that continued hostilities could have broader implications for regional stability. Authorities in Mumbai are monitoring the situation, ensuring that demonstrations remain peaceful and within legal boundaries.

