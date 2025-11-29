LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Anantnag Police conducted a major mock drill at Bijbehara Railway Station with GRP, RPF, CRPF, and Army’s RR to test crisis response. The exercise simulated hostage situations, suspicious objects, evacuations, and terror threats, aiming to improve SOPs, coordination, and public safety at sensitive transport hubs.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: November 29, 2025 18:01:34 IST

In a move aimed at strengthening coordination and response strategies in the face of potential emergencies, Anantnag Police on Friday conducted a joint mock drill at the Bijbehara Railway Station. The exercise involved multiple security and law enforcement agencies working together to assess operational readiness and improve on-ground synergy during crisis situations.

The drill was conducted in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 90 Battalion, and the Army’s 3rd Rashtriya Rifles (RR). The simulated scenarios included hostage-like situations, suspicious object recovery, evacuation procedures, and immediate response to potential terror threats.

Officials said the objective was to evaluate the efficiency of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in a real-time setting and ensure swift and coordinated action among all participating forces. Teams involved in the exercise showcased promptness, professionalism, and strong inter-agency coordination throughout the event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the drill, senior police officials emphasised that such exercises play a vital role in maintaining public safety, particularly at sensitive transport hubs like railway stations. They help identify operational gaps, enhance communication channels between agencies, and streamline response plans for handling emergency situations more effectively.

Passengers and railway staff at the station were also briefed about safety protocols and evacuation drills, underlining the importance of public awareness in strengthening the overall security ecosystem.

Anantnag Police, along with GRP and RPF authorities, reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and the protection of critical railway infrastructure in South Kashmir. More such drills are expected in the future as part of a broader strategy to enhance preparedness and resilience across vital installations.

QUICK LINKS