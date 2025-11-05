LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: B Tech Second-Year Student Jumps from Third Floor, Dies on Spot

A B.Tech second-year student from SITAMS, Chittoor, died by suicide after jumping from a college building. The incident sparked protests and allegations of negligence against college authorities and police.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 14:11:37 IST

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), November 5: A second-year B.Tech student died at the Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies in Chittoor district after he allegedly jumped off from the third floor of the college building.

Student Dies After Fall

Police said the student suffered grave injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Vellore in Tamil Nadu where he was later declared dead. Meanwhile, both students and staff were shocked by the death.

Family Agitate for Answers

Shortly after the incident the family of the student arrived at the college to find out how their relative died. They demanded to speak to police, which escalated into them shouting at officers. Officials said that after family members approached the police, Chittoor Taluk Circle Inspector Nithya Babu pushed the family member to the side.

Family members shouted for justice, accusing the college administration and police of negligence.

Police Believe Love-Related Pressure

Chittoor DSP Sainath spoke to the media and said that early indications are that the student died by suicide due to a love issue. According to the DSP, a girl had allegedly told the student they should focus on ‘getting settled down’ before thinking about seeing each other, to which it was alleged the student reacted with anguish.

Investigation

After the confrontation and restlessness took place at the college, authorities started investigating the situation. Police stated they are looking at every factor including emotional distress and possibly some negligence, as they consider what led to the student’s death.

 (INPUTS FROM ANI).

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:11 PM IST
