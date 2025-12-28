Bajrang Dal Activists Assault Muslim Youths At Bareilly Birthday Party; Police Book Victims For Breach Of Peace, Sparks Criticism | Watch

A birthday celebration at a café in Bareilly’s Rajendranagar area turned chaotic after right-wing activists allegedly stormed the venue, targeting two Muslim youths over alleged “love jihad” connections. The incident occurred when a nursing student was celebrating her birthday with around 10 friends, all classmates from the same college.

According to eyewitnesses, Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the café, raised slogans, and accused the group of “love jihad.” Despite repeated clarifications that it was a friendly birthday gathering, the protesters continued harassing attendees.

Police Action Targets Victims, Not Alleged Assaulters

Police from Dial 112 and Premnagar police station reached the café to control the situation. Officials later clarified that no “love jihad” angle was found, confirming that the gathering was purely a birthday party. The birthday girl and other students were sent home safely.

A nursing student in Bareilly, UP, hosted a birthday party for her classmates at a café. The group included six girls and four boys, two of whom were Muslim. Shortly after the celebration began, members of the Bajrang Dal barged in, assaulted the Muslim boy and the girl







However, controversy erupted as police booked the two Muslim youths and a café staffer under sections related to breach of peace. No action has been reported against the Bajrang Dal activists allegedly involved in the harassment, raising concerns about selective policing.

Public Outcry Over Selective Policing

The incident has drawn criticism from local residents and social media users, questioning why the victims of the assault were booked while those who allegedly created the disturbance faced no consequences. Critics argue that such selective enforcement undermines public trust in law enforcement and fuels communal tensions.

Café Staff and Students Report Trauma

Café employees reported attempting to calm the situation, but the activists’ aggressive behavior left attendees frightened. Sources said the staff and students are now concerned for their safety following the police action.

Authorities Under Scrutiny

With police action being questioned for targeting victims rather than alleged perpetrators, authorities are under scrutiny for their handling of communal tensions. Human rights advocates have called for a fair investigation and accountability for those who initiated the assault.

The incident, partially captured on video, shows activists confronting the students and raising slogans outside the café. The video has gone viral on social media, sparking debates about law enforcement bias and the rise of right-wing vigilantism.

