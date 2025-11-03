Bengaluru Horror: Techie Throws Chili Powder, Beats Manager to Death With Dumbbell in Office Fight

A late-night argument about switching off the lights turned into a gruesome murder inside a Bengaluru office on Saturday. The incident took place around 1:30 pm at a rented office of Data Digital Bank in the Govindarajanagar police limits.

A 41-year-old manager, identified as Bheemesh Babu from Chitradurga, was brutally killed after a heated argument with his colleague turned violent.

How Shocking Murder Unfolded?

According to the police, Babu, who was sensitive to bright lights, often asked colleagues to switch off unnecessary lights in the office. Around 1 am, Babu once again requested his colleague, 24-year-old technical executive Somala Vamshi from Vijayawada, to switch off the lights. This simple request quickly escalated into a heated confrontation.

In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chili powder at Babu and then picked up an iron dumbbell, hitting him several times on the head, face, and chest.

After Babu collapsed, Vamshi panicked and sought help from other colleagues. But finding Babu motionless, they called an ambulance, but the staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

What Happened to the Murderer?

After the incident, Vamshi surrendered himself to the Govindarajanagar police station. Police have registered a case of murder, with DCP (West_ Girish S confirming that the argument over keeping the office lights on was the trigger for the crime.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the deadly assault.