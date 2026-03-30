Bihar Shocker: Chilling Double Revenge Murder In Motihari As Woman Burns Lover’s Grandfather Alive, Then Kills 5-Year-Old To Frame Another Woman

A chilling double murder in Bihar’s Motihari has sent shockwaves through the region, with a 20-year-old woman, Shilpi Kumari, accused of carrying out two brutal killings driven by personal vendetta. This case came to light when five year old Anshika Kumari went missing on March 20. It was two days later that her body was found and this started an investigation by the police into the case with the result that Shilpi was eventually arrested. What seemed to be one murder case turned out to be a much worse chain of the crimes.

Bihar Shocker: Chilling Double Revenge Murder In Motihari

Investigators reveal that since 2024, Shilpi was dating a guy called Nitish Kumar. It was alleged that the relationship was strongly opposed by the grandfather. In retaliation, police claim that Shilpi put the old man on fire when he slept, and therefore, killed him. Trying to distract attention, she supposedly lit several fires in the village making it impossible to know about the cause. The situation escalated further when Shilpi targeted young Anshika, believing the child’s mother had influenced Nitish against her.

Bihar Double Murder In Motihari: Police Investigation On

According to police, Shilpi fancied the five-year old to her house, she compelled the five-year old to give statements that incriminated her own mother and she recorded the video because she was planning to frame the woman. After that, she supposedly murdered the child then placed the body in a surrounding field. Investigators reconstructed the chain of events using technical evidence, i.e., the video recording, internet data analysis, and the items that were recovered, i.e., knives, blood-stained clothes. The highly complex case was explained by Motihari SP Swarn Prabhat, giving credit to scientific methods of solving the case. Shilpi is still being held in custody with legal investigations going on.

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