BMC Water Cut In Mumbai On February 7, 2026: Check Timings And Areas Where Supply Will Be Stopped

Mumbaikars will experience a temporary reduction in water supply as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut across several parts of the city from January 27 to February 7. The civic body said the reduction is necessary to carry out scheduled maintenance work on key water supply infrastructure.

Why BMC Has Announced The Water Cut

According to the BMC, the water cut has been planned for the annual maintenance of the Pneumatic Gate System at Pise, a critical component of Mumbai’s water distribution network. In addition to routine servicing, civic engineers will also relocate 12 water connections from the old Vaitarna pipeline to a larger main pipeline.

The work also includes the installation of a new iron cover at Khindipada in Bhandup West. Officials said these measures are aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of water supply in the long run, despite the short-term inconvenience to residents.

Areas Likely To Be Affected

-The 10 per cent water cut will impact South Mumbai, parts of central Mumbai and large sections of the eastern suburbs.

-In South Mumbai, areas facing reduced supply include the Naval Dockyard area in A Ward, all of B Ward, and parts of C Ward such as Bhendi Bazaar, Bohri Mohalla and Ghoghari Mohalla.

-In central and eastern Mumbai, water supply will be affected in E Ward, F South Ward and F North Ward.

Residents in the eastern suburbs will also face reduced water pressure in Mulund East and West, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East and West (S and N Wards), Ghatkopar East, Kurla East, and all areas under M East and M West Wards.

What Residents Should Expect

The BMC has warned that residents and commercial establishments in the affected areas may experience lower water pressure and shorter supply hours, particularly during peak morning and evening periods. Citizens have been advised to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.

When Will Normal Supply Resume?

Civic officials have assured that normal water supply will be restored after February 7, once the maintenance and pipeline-related work is completed. The BMC has appealed to residents for cooperation and urged them to follow water conservation measures until services return to normal.

