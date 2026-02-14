‘Body Parts Dispersed Into Canal, Head Missing’: West Bengal BLO Calls Lover’s Husband For SIR, Kills Him In Chilling Murder Plot

A shocking murder has come to light in the villages of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. A government official allegedly killed a man and dismembered his body. The crime has drawn widespread attention because the suspect was a Booth Level Officer (BLO), an election official trusted with voter-list duties and the killing appears to be linked to an extramarital relationship.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Nasir Ali, a resident of Papila village in Baduria, West Bengal, who was reported missing late on Monday evening, February 9. His wife became worried when he didn’t return home, and he could not be reached on his phone. A missing-person complaint was lodged the next day with the local police.

After the complaint was lodged West Bengal Police began investigating and found Nasir’s motorcycle abandoned at the edge of a nearby canal. They further found his shoes near the water. Locals grew increasingly anxious and even staged a road blockade for about half an hour and demanded that authorities find Nasir.

West Bengal Victim Lured On Pretext Of Official Work

West Bengal Police stepped up their investigation, given the situation and started tracing phone records and movements linked to the case. As per reports, their efforts led them to BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal, a local election officer assigned to booth number 22 in the area, and his known associate Sagar Gyne.

Reports say that the police said Mondal had an extramarital relationship with Nasir’s wife. According to preliminary findings, he called Nasir late on the evening of February 9. He told Nasir that he needed to discuss documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is a process currently underway in West Bengal. Nasir, trusting the official, went to meet him, however he never came back.

Body Parts Found In Canal

West Bengal Police made the horrifying discovery on Friday when they found the dismembered body parts of Nasir in a nearby canal. The remains were found in separate packets, and the victim’s head was still missing. Following questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to killing Nasir, cutting up his body, and dumping the parts in different locations along the canal.

Both Mondal and Gyne were arrested and produced before a local court. They have been remanded to police custody as the investigation continues. Police said charges include murder and disposing of a body.

West Bengal Police say they will continue their investigation into Nasir’s murder and work to recover all evidence and bring those responsible to justice.

