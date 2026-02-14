Uttar Pradesh Wedding Night Turns Into Horror: SUV Drags Youth Nearly 100 Metres After Clash On DJ Floor Escalates, Victim In Critical Condition

A shocking incident occurred at a wedding in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. On the evening of February 13, what began as a lively wedding party ended in violence as a dispute over a DJ song escalated into a brutal attack that left one young man fighting for his life after he was rammed by an SUV and dragged for almost 100 metres. The attack took place on a busy road near Pihani Chungi, close to the Superintendent of Police’s residence.

According to police and relatives, the injured man has been identified as Shiva Mishra. He had gone to the wedding with his friend Mukesh Gupta, and both were enjoying the music and dance. The DJ songs were playing, and guests were having fun when trouble began.

Argument On Wedding Dance Floor Sparks Attack

Reports say that the police and family members said the accused, Raunak Yadav, the son of a village head, arrived at the wedding in an intoxicated state. He reportedly started arguing with Shiva on the dance floor and pushed him off the DJ stage and started shouting abuses. When Shiva objected, Raunak allegedly threatened to kill him before walking away.

After the wedding ceremony, Shiva and Mukesh left on their motorcycle. However, when they reached Pihani Chungi, traffic was slow. According to reports, that’s when a Scorpio SUV appeared and hit Shiva’s motorcycle from behind. Instead of stopping, the vehicle kept moving, dragging Shiva and the bike nearly 100 metres along the road.

Wedding Victim Critical, Case Filed

Eyewitnesses said people screamed and panicked as they watched the horrifying scene unfold. The motorcycle was badly crushed under the SUV, and Shiva was left badly hurt on the road. After the SUV came to a stop, locals rushed towards it. However, the driver fled and abandoned his vehicle. Police have seized the Scorpio and begun their investigation.

According to reports, Mukesh described the attack in shocking detail and said that “He dragged him for at least 100 metres with the bike stuck in the Scorpio. We brought Shiva to the hospital and got him treated.” Shiva was taken to a medical college and is now in critical condition with serious injuries.

Shiva’s mother, Mamta Mishra, has filed an official complaint. Police teams are searching for Raunak and others involved. A case has been registered, and charges including attempted murder and reckless driving have been filed.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe