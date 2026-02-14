Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

On Saturday morning in Noida, a shocking crime has come to light. Early on Valentine’s Day, the bodies of a young couple were found inside a parked car in Sector 39. Both bodies were found with gunshot wounds, and has sent a wave of shock through the neighbourhood.

Reports say that the couple has been identified as Sumit and Rekha, both in their early 20s. They were found inside a Tata Altroz car on a quiet road not far from the hustle of the city. Police officers who first reached the spot described the scene as grim, the two were already dead when help arrived, and there were clear signs of gunshot injuries on both bodies.

Love Affair Angle Under Probe In Noida

Police have started investigations, howver they have not yet confirmed the full details of what happened just before the deaths. Early signs point to a love affair gone wrong. Police are looking into the circumstances that could have led to such an ending for the young couple. Officers are interviewing friends and relatives to piece together the timeline.

Noida’s Sector 39 is usually busy and open. However, on Saturday, a peaceful street became a crime scene. Neighbours said that they were shocked to hear the news that two young people had died so close to home. “We saw the car parked there yesterday evening,” one resident said. “We never imagined something like this would happen here. They were so young.” Police say it’s too early to confirm whether it was a murder-suicide or if someone else was involved, but one theory under review is that the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Forensic Checks And CCTV Scan

In a separate case, a man in Punjab allegedly shot a woman dead inside her college classroom and then used the same gun on himself after she rejected him during Valentine’s week. Both died in that tragic event.

Back in Noida, the police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. They have collected forensic evidence from inside and around the car. Police are also analysing the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to see if it will help reveal what happened in the last hours of the couple’s life.

