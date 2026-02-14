LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row Anthropic Claude 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

A young couple, identified as Sumit and Rekha, both in their early 20s, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a parked Tata Altroz car in Sector 39, Noida, on Saturday morning. The incident has shocked local residents.

Valentine’s Day Horror In Noida (Image: AI-generated)
Valentine’s Day Horror In Noida (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 14, 2026 15:58:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

On Saturday morning in Noida, a shocking crime has come to light. Early on Valentine’s Day, the bodies of a young couple were found inside a parked car in Sector 39. Both bodies were found with gunshot wounds, and has sent a wave of shock through the neighbourhood.

Reports say that the couple has been identified as Sumit and Rekha, both in their early 20s. They were found inside a Tata Altroz car on a quiet road not far from the hustle of the city. Police officers who first reached the spot described the scene as grim, the two were already dead when help arrived, and there were clear signs of gunshot injuries on both bodies.

Love Affair Angle Under Probe In Noida 

Police have started investigations, howver they have not yet confirmed the full details of what happened just before the deaths. Early signs point to a love affair gone wrong. Police are looking into the circumstances that could have led to such an ending for the young couple. Officers are interviewing friends and relatives to piece together the timeline.

You Might Be Interested In

Noida’s Sector 39 is usually busy and open. However, on Saturday, a peaceful street became a crime scene. Neighbours said that they were shocked to hear the news that two young people had died so close to home. “We saw the car parked there yesterday evening,” one resident said. “We never imagined something like this would happen here. They were so young.” Police say it’s too early to confirm whether it was a murder-suicide or if someone else was involved, but one theory under review is that the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

Forensic Checks And CCTV Scan

In a separate case, a man in Punjab allegedly shot a woman dead inside her college classroom and then used the same gun on himself after she rejected him during Valentine’s week. Both died in that tragic event.

Back in Noida, the police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. They have collected forensic evidence from inside and around the car. Police are also analysing the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to see if it will help reveal what happened in the last hours of the couple’s life.

Also Read: Greater Noida Tragedy: ‘Excess Sedation’ Kills 6-Year-Old at Facility, Authorities Launch Urgent Probe

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newslatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Big Relief for Delhi NCR Commuters: Union Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension to Sector 142

Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

LATEST NEWS

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Wants Handshake Spirit Revived In India vs Pakistan Match

BJP Wins Seat In Bangladesh? Truth Behind The Viral Claim, Meet Bangladesh BJP Leader Who Actually Won

Shanaya Kapoor’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Leaves Karan Johar ‘Traumatised’, Says He Took ‘Extra BP Meds’- Here’s Why

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor In Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’: First Intense Sneak Peek Shocks Fans

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe
Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe
Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe
Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

QUICK LINKS