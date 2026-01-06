Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

In a shocking event, a daylight theft took place at a Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The robbery involved four women and stole gold earrings worth around Rs 14 lakh in just 14 minutes, according to police. The incident reportedly occurred on December 31, 2025, at the jewellery store. The jewellery shop is located in a busy market area, which might have helped the robbers escape.

According to reports, the women had entered the showroom and posed as customers in order to avoid any suspicion, however the robbery was caught on CCTV footage, and the video has gone viral on social media. The incident is being investigated by the police.

Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines police station after the store manager filed a complaint following the robbery. The complaint states that the women had even brought small children with them and took advantage of the busy holiday crowd. The staff’s attention was on other customers, and the women used this opportunity to conceal the earrings and walk out of the store.

According to reports, the thieves used the distraction tactic effectively as one woman engaged a salesperson in conversation, another reached into the display tray and took the pad filled with gold earrings, and passed it to the other woman who hid the jewellery in her shawl before and left the store.

Women stole ₹14 lakh jewelry from Kalyan Jewellers in Prayagraj. – They distracted the salesman, hid gold earrings in their shawls and escaped in 14 minutes.

Social media reacts to robbery

Police officials said that they are analysing the CCTV recordings and are actively searching for the suspects based on their appearance in the video. Officials are also investigating whether the suspects are part of a larger group and could be involved in similar thefts across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Since the video has gone viral, social media has varied takes on the robbery, one of the users joked that, “14 minutes, ₹14 lakh… shawls really are the ultimate multitool!”.

Interestingly DCP City Prayagraj commented from their official X handle that, “ Based on the written complaint received in connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station. Investigative proceedings are underway. The Station House Officer, Civil Lines, has been directed to promptly recover the property and the accused, effect their arrest, and ensure the successful unraveling of the incident.”

