LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation amit shah bjp Sanjay Manjrekar latest news india-nepal Delcy Rodriguez anti-Hindu attacks Goa vacation
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

Four women stole gold earrings worth ₹14 lakh from a Kalyan Jewellers store in Prayagraj in just 14 minutes, using children and distraction tactics to avoid suspicion. The theft was caught on CCTV, police have filed an FIR, and an investigation is underway to track the suspects.

Four women steal jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh in 14 minutes at Kalyan Jewellers in Prayagraj, UP. (Image: X/ Delhiite_)
Four women steal jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh in 14 minutes at Kalyan Jewellers in Prayagraj, UP. (Image: X/ Delhiite_)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 6, 2026 21:39:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

In a shocking event, a daylight theft took place at a Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The robbery involved four women and stole gold earrings worth around Rs 14 lakh in just 14 minutes, according to police. The incident reportedly occurred on December 31, 2025, at the jewellery store. The jewellery shop is located in a busy market area, which might have helped the robbers escape. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the women had entered the showroom and posed as customers in order to avoid any suspicion, however the robbery was caught on CCTV footage, and the video has gone viral on social media. The incident is being investigated by the police. 

Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines police station after the store manager filed a complaint following the robbery. The complaint states that the women had even brought small children with them and took advantage of the busy holiday crowd. The staff’s attention was on other customers, and the women used this opportunity to conceal the earrings and walk out of the store. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the thieves used the distraction tactic effectively as one woman engaged a salesperson in conversation, another reached into the display tray and took the pad filled with gold earrings, and passed it to the other woman who hid the jewellery in her shawl before and left the store. 

Social media reacts to robbery

Police officials said that they are analysing the CCTV recordings and are actively searching for the suspects based on their appearance in the video. Officials are also investigating whether the suspects are part of a larger group and could be involved in similar thefts across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Since the video has gone viral, social media has varied takes on the robbery, one of the users joked that, “14 minutes, ₹14 lakh… shawls really are the ultimate multitool!”. 

Interestingly DCP City Prayagraj commented from their official X handle that, “ Based on the written complaint received in connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station. Investigative proceedings are underway. The Station House Officer, Civil Lines, has been directed to promptly recover the property and the accused, effect their arrest, and ensure the successful unraveling of the incident.”

Also Read: Delhi Horror: Laxmi Nagar Resident Poisons Mother, Two Siblings By ‘Mixing Dhatura With Laddoos,’ Walks Into Police Station To Make The Chilling Confession

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 9:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newsup newsviral news

RELATED News

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

WATCH: Muslim Woman Allegedly Threatened Over Hijab At Virar D-Mart In Mumbai, Viral Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested For Beheading Daughter-in-Law In Kallakurichi, Raises Questions Over Domestic Conflict

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

‘I Probably Wouldn’t Have Learned…’ Jemimah Rodrigues Admits She Doesn’t Enjoy Failure But Narrow Losses Against Australia Made Her Courageous

How Did Bela Tarr Die? Critically Acclaimed Hungarian Filmmaker Passes Away At 70 As Tributes Pour In

Will Iran’s Monthly $7 Offer To 80 Million Citizens Ease The Deepening Economic Crisis Amid Massive Protests? All You Need To Know

Major Breakthrough For Indian Football As ISL Is All Set To Restart On This Date, All 14 Clubs To Participate

Will Uttarakhand Soon Ban Non-Hindus From All 105 Ghats In Haridwar? All You Need To Know About Government’s Plan To Declare It ‘Sanatan Holy City’

Malaysian Royals Exposed? Indonesian-American Model Manohara Odelia Makes A Shocking Revelation, Says She Was Coerced Into Marriage With This Prince At Age 16

Three Teams from IPS Academy Indore Win Awards at Smart India Hackathon 2025 Indore

Greenland ‘Belongs to Its People’: Europe Sends Clear Message, Rallies Behind Denmark After Trump’s Threat

Who Is Liam Rosenior? Chelsea Appoints New Head Coach After Enzo Maresca Quit On New Year’s, Fans Ask, ‘How Long Before He Is Sacked?’

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped
Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped
Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped
Caught On Camera: Four Women Use Shawls To Cleverly Steal Earrings Worth Rs 14 Lakh In 14 Minutes From A Jewellery Shop In Prayagraj, Here’s How They Escaped

QUICK LINKS