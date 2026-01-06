LIVE TV
Delhi Horror: Laxmi Nagar Resident Poisons Mother, Two Siblings By 'Mixing Dhatura With Laddoos,' Walks Into Police Station To Make The Chilling Confession

Delhi Horror: Laxmi Nagar Resident Poisons Mother, Two Siblings By ‘Mixing Dhatura With Laddoos,’ Walks Into Police Station To Make The Chilling Confession

A 25-year-old man, Yashbir Singh, surrendered at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar Police Station and confessed to killing his mother, sister, and younger brother, allegedly due to severe financial stress. Police say he poisoned them with dhatura-laced food before strangling them, based on his confession. An FIR has been registered and the case is under investigation.

Delhi man confesses to police about killing his three family members. (Image: Representational photo)
Delhi man confesses to police about killing his three family members. (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 6, 2026 15:04:42 IST

Delhi Horror: Laxmi Nagar Resident Poisons Mother, Two Siblings By ‘Mixing Dhatura With Laddoos,’ Walks Into Police Station To Make The Chilling Confession

A chilling incident has come to light in Delhi where a 25-year-old man walked into the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in east Delhi on Monday and confessed to killing three members of his own family. Police said that they did not receive any PCR call, and the accused, identified as Yashbir Singh, is a resident of the Subhash Chowk area of Laxmi Nagar. Singh went to the station where he confessed to the police about killing his mother, sister, and younger brother. 

The victims have been identified as Kavita (46), a homemaker; Meghna (24), who worked at a laboratory near Karkardooma; and Mukul (14), a Class 7 student. Police said that, according to Singh’s statement, “the family was under severe financial stress.” 

Singh had earlier worked as a private driver, had been unemployed for about six months, and his father was a truck driver. The family originally hails from Haryana. 

Yashbir Singh had allegedly tried to kill himself as well

According to reports, when police questioned Yashbir Singh, he told police that he had taken out a life insurance policy of approximately Rs 1.5 crore and, to obtain it, had attempted suicide multiple times in the last 2 months by staging accidents, he said that he had tried to kill himself by claiming snakebite and allegedly injecting air, however, he did not succeed at any of the attempts. 

Singh told police that on Sunday morning, he got intoxicating seeds from the Yamuna Bank area and mixed them into food, which he later fed to his family members. A senior police officer said, “As per his version, today in the morning he went to a Shiv Mandir near Yamuna Bank Metro Station, collected dhatura seeds from a nearby dhatura plant, prepared dhatura laddoos using atta and sugar, and fed them to his family members.” He further added that after they lost consciousness after eating the laddos, and allegedly strangled them to death. 
 
Police said that these details were based on the accused’s confessions and that they have launched an investigation to verify these claims. An FIR has been registered, and forensic teams have conducted the inspection. 

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 3:04 PM IST
Tags: crime newsDelhi crimeDelhi News

Delhi Horror: Laxmi Nagar Resident Poisons Mother, Two Siblings By ‘Mixing Dhatura With Laddoos,’ Walks Into Police Station To Make The Chilling Confession

QUICK LINKS