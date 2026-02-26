LIVE TV
Delhi Shocker: Househelp, Accomplices Stage Fake ED Raid At 86-Year-Old Architect's Home In New Friends Colony, Flees With Cash And 7 Luxury Watches

Delhi Shocker: Househelp, Accomplices Stage Fake ED Raid At 86-Year-Old Architect’s Home In New Friends Colony, Flees With Cash And 7 Luxury Watches

A househelp allegedly staged a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at her elderly employer’s house in New Friends Colony on February 11

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 26, 2026 15:40:02 IST

In a shocking and meticulously planned crime, a househelp allegedly staged a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at her 86-year-old employer’s home in New Friends Colony and made off with cash and luxury watches, police said.

The investigation has revealed a well-orchestrated plot involving multiple accomplices and fake uniforms.

How The Fake Raid Was Carried Out

Reports say that the incident happened on February 11 when three men who were dressed in police uniforms and claimed to be ED officials forcibly entered the residence of retired senior architect R.C. Sabharwal. They ordered the family around and threatened them. They even confiscated their mobile phones and prevented anyone from calling for help.

“They didn’t show any warrant or identity proof,” a police official said. “They intimidated the family, snatched their phones and switched them off to ensure no one could alert the police.”

Inside the house, the fake officials began a staged search. According to police, they even placed a bag on the dining table containing Rs 10-12 lakh of the family’s own money and claimed it was “illegitimate business income.” The fraudsters photographed it as though documenting evidence.

Delhi Robbery Interrupted By Grandson

According to reports, the robbery was underway when the victim’s grandson who is a lawyer, returned home and confronted them. Shocked, the fake raiders immediately fled in a waiting car, taking with them roughly Rs 3-4 lakh in cash, seven luxury watches and some jewellery.

Delhi Police began a major investigation on February 24, registering an FIR at New Friends Colony police station. As per reports, Investigators analysed more than 350 CCTV cameras from the neighbourhood, city surveillance systems and high-speed traffic cameras. Using footage and technical surveillance data such as mobile tower dumps and IMEI tracking, they traced the suspects’ movements from the crime scene into Uttar Pradesh and finally to Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

Delhi Police Investigation And Arrests

The probe led police to the home of Pooja Rajput, who is the sister-in-law of the househelp, Rekha Devi (40). Officers said Rajput lived at the same address frequently visited by Rekha. Local intelligence confirmed their connection, pointing to an “insider conspiracy.”

Police raided Pooja’s house on Wednesday. They recovered fake uniforms, fake identity cards, a wireless set, a pistol with an expired licence, the stolen watches and jewellery.

Both Rekha Devi and Pooja Rajput (45) have been arrested. Three male associates remain at large: Prakash, a serving Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable; Manish; and Updesh Singh Thapa, a retired army personnel. Police said the car used in the crime was registered in Thapa’s name and efforts are ongoing to arrest all the suspects and recover additional stolen property.

QUICK LINKS