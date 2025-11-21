LIVE TV
Digital Arrest Scam: How A Retired Army Colonel Was Duped Of ₹56 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Police

Digital Arrest Scam: An 83-year-old retired Army colonel in Bengaluru has become the victim of online fraud, losing ₹56.05 lakh after scammers posing as Mumbai police officers threatened him with arrest. Police said an FIR was filed at the Central CEN Crime Police Station on November 18. According to the FIR, the victim received a call on October 27 from a man who introduced himself as Mumbai Police Inspector Sanjay Pishe.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 21, 2025 11:33:30 IST

Digital Arrest Scam: An 83-year-old retired Army colonel in Bengaluru has become the victim of online fraud, losing ₹56.05 lakh after scammers posing as Mumbai police officers threatened him with arrest. Police said an FIR was filed at the Central CEN Crime Police Station on November 18. According to the FIR, the victim received a call on October 27 from a man who introduced himself as Mumbai Police Inspector Sanjay Pishe. The caller alleged that a SIM card issued in the colonel’s name had been used to “abuse the public”.

When the elderly complainant said he could not travel to Mumbai for questioning, he was connected via video call to a woman identifying herself as senior officer Kavita Pomane, and later to another person named Vishwas, who portrayed himself as a higher-ranking official.

Threats, Coercion And Forced Online ‘Inquiry’

The accused told the 83-year-old that the inquiry would be conducted online and allegedly coerced him into providing his personal, family and bank details. They threatened him with arrest if he disclosed the conversation to anyone, the FIR notes.

The fraudsters demanded his live location every three hours and instructed him to send his bank details on WhatsApp for supposed “RBI verification”.

Believing the threats, the victim shared details of four bank accounts. On their instructions, he first transferred ₹6 lakh and ₹5 lakh into another account specified by the scammers. He was then told to liquidate his mutual funds and other investments.

Following their directions, he transferred ₹35.05 lakh from his bank accounts and an additional ₹10 lakh to the same destination account. When he later requested a refund, the impostors falsely assured him that the RBI was verifying the funds and he would receive them within 3 days.

Digital Arrest Scam: Case Registered Under IT Act & BNS

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) (Cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said the investigation is underway to trace the individuals involved.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS