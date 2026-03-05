‘Gaa** Dikha’: Lucknow Loco Pilot Undresses Before Railway Officer to Prove Piles Surgery Wounds on Private Parts After Leave Refused | Watch Viral Video

A shocking incident from the Lucknow Railway Division has sparked outrage after a loco pilot allegedly undressed in front of a senior railway officer to prove that he was still recovering from piles surgery. The incident reportedly occurred after his request for medical leave was denied, forcing him to take the extreme step to show his unhealed wounds on his private parts, a loco staff union claimed on Tuesday.

Loco Pilot Undresses Before Boss Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident, reportedly filmed by the loco pilot’s colleagues, quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking anger and criticism over what many described as inhuman treatment.

Leaders of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) said the desperate step taken by loco pilot Rajesh Meena, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, did not initially convince Chief Crew Controller (CCC) Ratan Kumar to grant him rest leave.







According to the union, Meena later reached out to a community union leader, who intervened and spoke with senior officials in the divisions. Following this, Meena was eventually granted leave for recovery.

When contacted for comment, Sunil Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division under the Northern Railway Zone, did not immediately respond to the matter.

Loco Pilot and Colleagues Confront Boss

In the alleged video of the incident, Meena and several of his colleagues are seen confronting Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar over the denial of medical leave.

K C James, secretary general of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), condemned the situation, saying it was shameful that a loco pilot had to remove his pants before a senior officer to prove his medical condition, only to still be denied leave.

He added, “We work day and night to take people to their destinations so that they can celebrate festivals with their relatives and family members. Is this the kind of treatment we should expect from the Railway administration?”

Meena’s colleagues also recorded another video in which he described his ordeal and appeared visibly stressed. In the clip, he explained that he had been suffering from piles for a long time and, after unsuccessful treatment in Indore, eventually underwent surgery in Lucknow on February 22.

“After a lot of persuasion, Meena was granted leave for surgery from Feb 22 to Feb 28, but when his wound didn’t heal within a week, he followed the laid down procedure and first approached the Railway Health Unit for extension of leave,” Adarsh Kumar Gupta, assistant secretary general, AILRSA, Northern Zone, said, elaborating on Meena’s case.

Gupta added that he later spoke with Meena and was shocked by the circumstances he described.

