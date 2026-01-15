LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

A viral obscene video in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, involving a woman and Mohammed Afan has sparked outrage and claims of “love jihad,” but police are investigating the facts. No formal complaint has been filed yet, and authorities say action will proceed only after verification.

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral (Image:X)
Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral (Image:X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 16:18:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

A disturbing case of alleged blackmail and exploitation has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after an obscene video involving a local woman and a man identified as Mohammed Afan went viral on social media, police said. The video, reportedly showing the pair in compromising positions which has sparked outrage online terming it as ‘love jihad’, as there are demands for strict action against the accused.

You Might Be Interested In

According to police, the incident first came to their attention after the clip began circulating online. The Sumerpur Police Station responded publicly in the comments section of the viral video, and said that officials are handling the situation. In their statement, police said that “Upon coming to the notice of Sumerpur Police Station through social media, the station police are contacting the woman/victim shown in the video. Identification of the accused youth is being carried out.” They added that “upon receiving a written complaint from the woman/victim and after verification of facts, further legal action will be taken as per rules.”

You Might Be Interested In

No formal complaint registered by woman regarding the viral video 

At this stage, no formal written complaint has been filed by the woman, and authorities stressed that legal proceedings can only move forward once police receive such a complaint and verify the authenticity of the allegations of love jihad. 

According to local reports, there are allegations that Afan may have lured the woman into a relationship and secretly recorded intimate videos without her consent and later shared them online as a form of blackmail. These claims are being verified by the police to ascertain the angle of love jihad. 

Is it a case of love jihad?

The case quickly got attention beyond Hamirpur as some people on social media linked it to the controversial issue of “love jihad,” a term used in parts of India for alleged coercion into relationships for religious conversion. However, the police said they haven’t confirmed any such connection and are focused on checking the facts and evidence.

According to reports, there are increasing cases of intimate videos being shared without consent and are becoming more common in India. Police have often reminded victims that filing a formal complaint is necessary for investigations to move forward. 

Recently, a man in Uttar Pradesh was booked for extortion after he had recorded nude calls with a minor and had threatened to share them.

Also Read: What Could Be The Connection Between ‘Umair 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS Pakistan’ And ’19 minute Viral Video’? The Truth Will Shock You

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newsleaked videoviral video

RELATED News

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

Ghaziabad Shocker: Father, Stepmother Kill 7-Year-Old Girl After Brutal Beating; Autopsy Finds Multiple Rib Fractures, Internal Bleeding | Chilling Details Inside

Dry Day In Mumbai Tomorrow? BMC Election On January 15 – Check Rules For Bars, Liquor Shops Before You Step Out

BMC Election 2026: Schools, Colleges, Offices, What’s Open And Closed In Mumbai Tomorrow, January 15

‘Will Wipe You Off The Face Of The Earth’: Shots Fired Outside Influencer Rohan Khatri’s ‘RK Fitness’ Gym In Delhi; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Sparks Police Probe

LATEST NEWS

‘Ink Can Be Wiped, Vote Cast Twice’: Raj Thackeray Alleges Poll Fraud, Devendra Fadnavis Says He Is ‘Creating Ruckus On Everything’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations
Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations
Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations
Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

QUICK LINKS