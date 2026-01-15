Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

A disturbing case of alleged blackmail and exploitation has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after an obscene video involving a local woman and a man identified as Mohammed Afan went viral on social media, police said. The video, reportedly showing the pair in compromising positions which has sparked outrage online terming it as ‘love jihad’, as there are demands for strict action against the accused.

According to police, the incident first came to their attention after the clip began circulating online. The Sumerpur Police Station responded publicly in the comments section of the viral video, and said that officials are handling the situation. In their statement, police said that “Upon coming to the notice of Sumerpur Police Station through social media, the station police are contacting the woman/victim shown in the video. Identification of the accused youth is being carried out.” They added that “upon receiving a written complaint from the woman/victim and after verification of facts, further legal action will be taken as per rules.”

No formal complaint registered by woman regarding the viral video

At this stage, no formal written complaint has been filed by the woman, and authorities stressed that legal proceedings can only move forward once police receive such a complaint and verify the authenticity of the allegations of love jihad.

According to local reports, there are allegations that Afan may have lured the woman into a relationship and secretly recorded intimate videos without her consent and later shared them online as a form of blackmail. These claims are being verified by the police to ascertain the angle of love jihad.

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से प्रकरण थाना सुमेरपुर पुलिस के संज्ञान में आने पर, थाना पुलिस द्वारा वीडियो में प्रदर्शित महिला/पीड़िता से संपर्क किया जा रहा है। आरोपी युवक की पहचान की जा रही है। महिला/पीड़िता से तहरीर प्राप्त कर तथा उपलब्ध तथ्यों की जांचोपरांत, नियमानुसार अग्रिम विधिक… — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) January 15, 2026

Is it a case of love jihad?

The case quickly got attention beyond Hamirpur as some people on social media linked it to the controversial issue of “love jihad,” a term used in parts of India for alleged coercion into relationships for religious conversion. However, the police said they haven’t confirmed any such connection and are focused on checking the facts and evidence.

According to reports, there are increasing cases of intimate videos being shared without consent and are becoming more common in India. Police have often reminded victims that filing a formal complaint is necessary for investigations to move forward.

Recently, a man in Uttar Pradesh was booked for extortion after he had recorded nude calls with a minor and had threatened to share them.

