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Home > Regionals News > Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rishikesh: A video from Rishikesh has gone viral on X, showing a woman tourist from Haryana in a heated exchange with local police after being stopped from consuming alcohol near the banks of the Ganga.

Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral (Via X)
Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 12:15:40 IST

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Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rishikesh: A video from Rishikesh has gone viral on X, showing a woman tourist from Haryana in a heated exchange with local police after being stopped from consuming alcohol near the banks of the Ganga.

In the clip, the woman can be seen questioning the police officers as they objected to drinking in the area. She argued that tourism supports local livelihoods and accused authorities of targeting visitors unfairly.

Police officers, however, stood by the rules, stating that alcohol is not allowed in several areas along the Ganga due to religious sentiments and local regulations. They reminded her that the spot is considered sacred and such activities are prohibited.

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As the discussion intensified, bystanders gathered and watched the scene unfold.

Husband Steps In, Situation Calms Down

The situation eventually de-escalated when the woman’s husband intervened and asked her to stop the argument. He then escorted her back to their vehicle, bringing the incident to an end.

Rishikesh, known as the Yoga Capital of the World, follows strict rules in religious zones, including a ban on alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Authorities regularly monitor ghats and riverbanks to maintain the sanctity of the area and prevent pollution of the Ganga.

Divided Reactions On Social Media

The video triggered a strong reaction on X, with users split in their opinions. Some criticised the tourist’s behaviour, saying visitors must respect local customs and rules. Others called for stricter checks and action against those who violate regulations.

At the same time, a section of users defended tourists, arguing that people often relax in natural surroundings and that such practices are common in many parts of the world. They also pointed out that environmental concerns predate mass tourism and should not be used to single out visitors.

The incident has once again brought attention to the balance between tourism, local laws, and respect for cultural and religious spaces.

ALSO READ: Delhi NCR Weather Tomorrow (8 April 2026): High Temperature, Clouds Return But No Rain Relief Expected | Check Full Forecast

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Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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