Jailed Actor Ranya Rao’s Step-Father DGP Ramachandra Rao Under Scanner Over Obscene Police Station Viral Video In Karnataka

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after a video allegedly showing a senior IPS officer engaging in inappropriate behaviour inside his office went viral on social media.

The clip is said to feature Dr. Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer currently serving as Director General of Police at the Civil Rights Enforcement Directorate.

The video, reportedly recorded secretly inside a government office, has sparked widespread outrage, with critics calling it a serious breach of discipline and ethical conduct expected from a top police official.

Who Is Ramachandra Rao and Why Is He in Focus?

Dr. Ramachandra Rao is the stepfather of Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in a high-profile gold smuggling case and sent to Parappana Agrahara jail. The family connection had already placed the senior police officer under public scrutiny.

Now, the emergence of the alleged obscene office video has intensified pressure on him, bringing his conduct and credibility under the scanner.

What the Viral Video Allegedly Shows

According to sources, the footage shows Ramachandra Rao interacting closely with women inside his office during duty hours while wearing his police uniform. The women are said to have visited on different occasions and were dressed differently each time.

The video reportedly captures scenes of hugging, kissing, and flirtatious behaviour. While there are no allegations of coercion, the conduct has drawn sharp criticism for violating the dignity of a government office and the moral standards expected from a senior IPS officer.

Outrage Grows Over Conduct Inside Government Office

The alleged acts, said to have taken place within a police office during official working hours, have triggered anger across political and civil circles. Observers argue that such behaviour, if proven true, severely damages the image and moral authority of the police force.

Many have questioned how a DGP-rank officer could indulge in such actions while in uniform and on duty.

Ramachandra Rao Denies Allegations, Calls It a Conspiracy

Responding to the viral clip, Ramachandra Rao has strongly denied all allegations. Speaking to the media on January 19, he claimed the video was either fabricated or edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“This is a systematic conspiracy,” he said, adding that the footage was deliberately circulated to tarnish his reputation and derail his career. He insisted that he had not engaged in any inappropriate behaviour.

Flustered Media Interaction Raises More Questions

During questioning by Asianet Suvarna News reporters, Ramachandra Rao appeared visibly uncomfortable. When asked whether he was the person seen in the video and whether such conduct was appropriate in uniform, he reportedly gave unclear answers.

He later left the spot without responding fully, a move that has further fuelled speculation and public debate about the authenticity of the video.

CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Report, Expresses Anger

The matter has reportedly reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is said to be deeply disturbed by the incident. According to sources, he has ordered a detailed report and sought full information from officials.

“This is not the kind of work a person in a responsible position should do. If there is anything personal, it should be kept at home. Doing such things in the office, that too in uniform, is unacceptable,” Siddaramaiah is said to have remarked.

Demand for Forensic Probe Grows Louder

With conflicting claims over the video’s authenticity, there is a strong demand for a forensic investigation. Critics argue that the location and interiors shown in the footage resemble Ramachandra Rao’s official office.

Several leaders and civil society members have called for the video to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to verify whether it is genuine, edited, or AI-generated.

Former Home Minister Reacts Strongly

Former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gyanendra has also reacted sharply to the controversy. Calling the incident shameful, he questioned how a senior IPS officer could behave in such a manner.

“Such people bring a bad name to the entire department,” he said, adding that the officer should apologise and even consider stepping away from the police force, as such behaviour damages the image of a force meant to protect women.

Past Controversy Adds to Pressure

The case has gained further traction due to the earlier controversy involving Ramachandra Rao’s stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case a few months ago.

That episode had already placed him in the public spotlight, and the latest viral video has only added to the pressure surrounding his position and credibility.

Investigation on the way?

As of now, Ramachandra Rao continues to deny all allegations, maintaining that the viral video is fake and part of a conspiracy. However, with political leaders demanding answers and a forensic probe likely, the case remains under intense public and official scrutiny.

The final outcome will depend on the findings of any investigation ordered by the Karnataka government.

ALSO READ: Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing