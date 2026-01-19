LIVE TV
Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing

An Army havildar was killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area, which began on Sunday after security forces launched an operation based on intelligence inputs. Eight jawans were injured, heavy firing was heard through the night, and the operation is still underway with heightened security in the region.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 19, 2026 16:03:06 IST

An Army havildar was killed during an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said, as a security operation that began a day earlier continues in the area.

The gunfight is happening in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, where security forces launched an operation on Sunday after getting specific inputs about terrorists hiding in the region. Joint teams of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police moved in to search the forested area when they were suddenly fired upon, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During yesterday’s encounter, at least eight jawans were injured. The injured personnel were quickly evacuated and taken to hospitals for treatment. Despite the injuries, security forces have continued the operation and imposed a tight cordon around the area overnight.

Officials said that an Army havildar was hit during the exchange of fire and later died from his injuries and acknowledged the sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Locals say explosions heard all night

Locals in nearby villages said they heard heavy firing and explosions through much of Sunday night and early Monday. As a safety measure, movement has been restricted, and residents have been advised to stay indoors until the operation is over. The roads leading which lead to the encounter site are being closely monitored, and checkpoints have been set up to prevent any movement by militants trying to escape.

Police said the operation is still ongoing, with forces moving carefully to flush out the terrorists believed to be trapped in the area. Additional troops have been rushed in, and security has been stepped up in nearby locations as a precaution.

The Chatroo area is known for its dense forests and difficult terrain, which often makes anti-terror operations slow and risky. Officials said that the troops are proceeding cautiously to avoid further casualties.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 4:03 PM IST
Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing

Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing

