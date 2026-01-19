LIVE TV
Kushinagar Twin Tragedy: Newlywed Couple Found Dead After Husband Slits Wife's Throat With Sickle Before Hanging Himself

A man in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly slit his wife’s throat after an argument just four months into their love marriage, and then died by suicide. Police say a domestic dispute triggered the tragedy, and both bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

Murder-Suicide reported from Uttar Pradesh (Image: Representative Image)
Murder-Suicide reported from Uttar Pradesh (Image: Representative Image)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 19, 2026 14:10:15 IST

A shocking incident has come to light In Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. A couple who had gotten married about four months ago after a love marriage were found dead inside their home on Sunday night. Police and neighbours were shocked to see what had happened when they reached the scene. 

According to the initial police report, the husband first slit his wife’s throat with a sickle inside their room. Her body was found lying on the floor, blood everywhere. Soon after killing her, the husband reportedly hanged himself inside the same room.

According to reports, the couple has been identified as Arun Sharma (21) and his wife Neha (20). They lived in the Badhai Tola area of Tarayasujaan police station. Neighbours said the couple had been living together after getting married in November 2025 without their families’ approval. Neha belonged to the Dalit community from Vishunpura and Arun lived with his parents in Tarya Sujan. 

Police have launched an investigation 

Villagers say that a fight broke out between the couple and it was resolved by the family members. After the fight Neha had gone into the room upset and was followed by her husband. Reports say that Arun allegedly slit her throat with the same sickle that was found lying next to her on the bed. He then reportedly hanged himself from the hook of the ceiling. Family members were devastated when they saw Neha dead in a pool of blood and Arun hanging.  

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma along with forensic teams reached the spot after they were alerted about the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and collected evidence from the spot. 

There have been previous cases of similar nature in Uttar Pradesh

A very similar case was reported in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh where  another couple’s love marriage ended in the same kind of horror. The husband had allegedly slit his wife’s throat and then died by suicide in 2025. 

Another shocker from Uttar Pradesh came to light when a young unmarried couple were brutally killed in an alleged honour killing after eloping and getting married at a temple. 

In Kanpur a young man died after he took poison outside his in-laws’ home. There were reports of marital issues that led him to take the extreme step. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:10 PM IST
