Home > Regionals > K Annamalai Quitting Politics? Why Did Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Step Down As Party's Assembly Election Tour In-Charge In Key Seats? What's Turning Bitter Ahead Of Polls?

K Annamalai steps down as BJP poll in-charge citing father’s health, sparks buzz over tensions ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

K Annamalai steps down as BJP poll in-charge citing father’s health.(Photo: ANI)
K Annamalai steps down as BJP poll in-charge citing father’s health.(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 4, 2026 16:18:02 IST

A sudden decision by K Annamalai has set off a wave of political chatter in Tamil Nadu just months before the Assembly elections. 

The former Tamil Nadu BJP president has stepped down from his role as the party’s election tour in-charge for six important constituencies, citing his father’s deteriorating health.

While Annamalai has clearly called it a personal decision, the timing has sparked doubts about whether something deeper is brewing within the party and its alliances ahead of the polls.

“My father comes first,” says K Annamalai

Speaking to reporters on February 3 in Coimbatore, Annamalai said his father, who is undergoing dialysis, needs his constant presence. 

He informed Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and other leaders that he would not be able to travel across the state for election work.

“I have to be with my father. He is under treatment, and this is my first duty. I cannot take up extensive travel now. I have requested the party to assign these constituencies to someone else,” he said.

At the same time, he made it clear that he is not distancing himself from party work. “Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I am ready to campaign for our candidates and alliance partners,” he added.

The six seats he was handling

Annamalai had been appointed as the election in-charge for:

  • Singanallur

  • Virugambakkam (Chennai)

  • Karaikudi

  • Srivaikuntam

  • Madurai South

  • Padmanabhapuram (Kanniyakumari)

These are among the 41 constituencies the BJP plans to contest as part of its alliance with the AIADMK.

Is K Annamalai quitting politics? Not really

The big question doing the rounds is whether Annamalai is stepping away from politics altogether. His own words suggest otherwise.

When asked if he would contest the upcoming election, he said the decision lies with the party. He also said that since he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Coimbatore, he feels responsible to be available to the people there and meet them regularly.

In short, he is stepping back from travel-heavy organisational work, not from politics.

Political reactions pour in

Opposition leaders were quick to take a dig. Killiyoor Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar claimed Annamalai was suffering from “poll fever” and feared defeat.

“Due to fear of losing, he has resigned from responsibility. The Lotus will not bloom in Kanniyakumari,” he said.

Such remarks have only added to the political colour around what Annamalai insists is a personal decision.

What’s turning bitter before the polls?

This development comes against the backdrop of past tensions between the BJP and the AIADMK. Annamalai’s remarks on AIADMK icons like CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa had earlier triggered friction between the two parties.

Within the Tamil Nadu BJP too, there have reportedly been mixed opinions about his aggressive and outspoken style. While many credit him for making the BJP more visible in a Dravidian political space, some senior leaders feel he sidelined veterans and moved too fast.

A few leaders who were unhappy with his approach even left the party in recent months, with some joining the AIADMK.

K Annamalai: A leader who rose quickly

A former IPS officer, Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 and became the state president within a year. Though he lost the 2021 Assembly election from Aravakurichi, he remained one of the most recognisable BJP faces in Tamil Nadu.

His constant media presence and sharp political attacks made him popular among party cadres, but also drew criticism from rivals and some within the party.

A sensitive moment for BJP in Tamil Nadu

As the Assembly elections approach, BJP is trying to carefully manage alliance arithmetic, internal leadership dynamics, and voter outreach. In this situation, Annamalai stepping aside from a key organisational role even for personal reasons has naturally drawn attention.

For now, there is no sign that K Annamalai is quitting politics. But his decision has arrived at a politically delicate time, when even personal choices carry larger political meanings.

Whether this episode affects BJP’s momentum in Tamil Nadu or remains just a temporary pause in Annamalai’s hectic schedule will become clear in the coming weeks.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 4:18 PM IST
