Karnataka Bans Social Media For Children Below 16 Years Amid Addiction Concern, Goa May Follow Soon

Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government will prohibit children below the age of 16 from using social media platforms. The announcement was made while presenting the state Budget in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

At least two states- Goa and Andhra Pradesh are mulling introducing age-appropriate access to social media amid concerns around screen addiction, mental health, and online safety.

Government Exploring Responsible Digital Use

Earlier this year, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, had informed the Assembly that the government was considering regulatory measures to promote responsible use of both social media and artificial intelligence among young people.

Kharge said several countries had already begun examining the issue. He cited examples such as Finland and the United Kingdom, which are evaluating similar measures, while Australia has already implemented restrictions on social media use for certain age groups. The minister also noted that the Karnataka government had started consultations with stakeholders to explore possible solutions to prevent excessive exposure among children.

Concerns Raised Across Political Spectrum

The issue has drawn support from leaders across party lines. Suresh Kumar, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party and former state minister, urged the government to introduce programmes addressing the misuse and overuse of social media among minors.

He warned that premature exposure to online platforms could have serious consequences for children, including access to harmful content and potential negative impacts on family and education systems. Kumar added that while completely controlling internet access may be difficult, the government must introduce safeguards to limit social media use for younger users.

ALSO READ: ‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH