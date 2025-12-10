LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao warned that the party’s Maha Dharna may intensify into a “Maha Dharmayudh” against the Congress government, accusing it of broken promises, misgovernance, neglecting youth and women, and hurting Hindu sentiments, while urging citizens to support BJP.

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: December 10, 2025 16:01:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday declared that the party’s ongoing Maha Dharna against the “incompetent and inefficient” Congress government would soon escalate into a “Maha Dharmayudh”—a mass agitation for restoring good governance in the state.

 

Speaking at the protest held at Dharna Chowk, themed “People’s Betrayal Day,” Rao said the people of Telangana were increasingly questioning why a government that “insults Hindu gods, jeopardises the future of youth, and compromises women’s safety” should be allowed to continue in power. He said the agitation aims to expose the Revanth Reddy government’s failures and demand the implementation of electoral promises.

 

Rao accused the Congress of misleading voters with six guarantees and over 420 promises during the last elections, none of which, he said, have been fulfilled even after a year in office. He highlighted key failures such as non-payment of fee-reimbursement dues, pending Aarogyasri arrears, delayed salaries for government staff, denial of retired employees’ benefits, unfulfilled unemployment allowance, scrapping of Rythu Bharosa, and lack of support measures for women.

 

The BJP leader urged the public to intensify their movement until the Congress government is removed, saying it has “deceived people at every step.” He also criticised the government over alleged attempts to sell government lands, citing forced acquisition efforts at Laghcherla for Pharma City, which were met with farmer protests. Rao accused the government of favouring real estate lobbies, continuing the “blunders” of the previous BRS regime.

 

Claiming that people are branding the current administration as a “government of commissions and contractors,” Rao said Telangana is not “rising” under Congress rule, but “sinking.” He further alleged that the Congress is indulging in communal politics and repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments, remarking that for the party, “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are the only deities.”

 

Rao also recalled CM Revanth Reddy’s alleged derogatory remarks during the Jubilee Hills election campaign, accusing him of appeasing minorities. Countering Congress’ criticism of the Centre, Rao listed Modi government initiatives including national highway expansion, AIIMS Bibinagar, Vande Bharat trains, a Central Tribal University, revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory and growth in the Hyderabad aerospace sector.

 

He appealed to the public to give the BJP a chance, stating that both BRS and Congress have “cheated the people,” and only the BJP can meet the aspirations of Telangana.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 4:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP protestCongress governmentfarmer protestsgovernance issuesHyderabad politicsMaha DharmayudhMaha Dharnapolitical agitationrevanth reddytelangana bjpTelangana politicsunfulfilled promisesyouth concerns

RELATED News

BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During “Internal Power Struggle”

Nagpur Shocker: National-Level Kabaddi Player Dies By Suicide After Husband Fails To Fulfil Job Promise

Dileep Case Verdict Today: Twists, Turns And Trials Of How An Actress’ Abduction And Rape Shook Malayalam Cinema

Winter Holidays 2025: When Will Classes End In Delhi-NCR Schools? Here’s What We Know

25-Year-Old MCA Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; His Final Note Reads ‘I Give Up’

LATEST NEWS

Google To Give Tough Competition To ChatGPT, Launches AI Plus In India: Check Price, Features, And Other Benefits

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Inside $50+ Billion AI Push: Why Global Tech Giants Like Microsoft, Intel And Amazon Are Seeing India As The Next AI Superpower? Explained

‘Loneliest Boy In The World’: Leaked Pics of Putin’s Hidden Sons Go Viral, Ivan, Vladimir Jr. Seen Training With Olympic Legends

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

19 Killed, More Than 15 Injured After Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco, Eyewitnesses Describe Scenes Of Panic

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

‘That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun,’ Donald Trump Sparks Controversy With Similar On-Stage Remarks About Press Secretary, Triggers Fresh Debate

Bollywood’s Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief
Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief
Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief
Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

QUICK LINKS