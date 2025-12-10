Maha Dharna May Transform into “Maha Dharmayudh” to Unseat Deceptive Congress: Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday declared that the party’s ongoing Maha Dharna against the “incompetent and inefficient” Congress government would soon escalate into a “Maha Dharmayudh”—a mass agitation for restoring good governance in the state.

Speaking at the protest held at Dharna Chowk, themed “People’s Betrayal Day,” Rao said the people of Telangana were increasingly questioning why a government that “insults Hindu gods, jeopardises the future of youth, and compromises women’s safety” should be allowed to continue in power. He said the agitation aims to expose the Revanth Reddy government’s failures and demand the implementation of electoral promises.

Rao accused the Congress of misleading voters with six guarantees and over 420 promises during the last elections, none of which, he said, have been fulfilled even after a year in office. He highlighted key failures such as non-payment of fee-reimbursement dues, pending Aarogyasri arrears, delayed salaries for government staff, denial of retired employees’ benefits, unfulfilled unemployment allowance, scrapping of Rythu Bharosa, and lack of support measures for women.

The BJP leader urged the public to intensify their movement until the Congress government is removed, saying it has “deceived people at every step.” He also criticised the government over alleged attempts to sell government lands, citing forced acquisition efforts at Laghcherla for Pharma City, which were met with farmer protests. Rao accused the government of favouring real estate lobbies, continuing the “blunders” of the previous BRS regime.

Claiming that people are branding the current administration as a “government of commissions and contractors,” Rao said Telangana is not “rising” under Congress rule, but “sinking.” He further alleged that the Congress is indulging in communal politics and repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments, remarking that for the party, “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are the only deities.”

Rao also recalled CM Revanth Reddy’s alleged derogatory remarks during the Jubilee Hills election campaign, accusing him of appeasing minorities. Countering Congress’ criticism of the Centre, Rao listed Modi government initiatives including national highway expansion, AIIMS Bibinagar, Vande Bharat trains, a Central Tribal University, revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory and growth in the Hyderabad aerospace sector.

He appealed to the public to give the BJP a chance, stating that both BRS and Congress have “cheated the people,” and only the BJP can meet the aspirations of Telangana.