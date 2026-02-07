Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Mumbai: Mumbai’s daily commuters may have to brace for prolonged inconvenience as Western Railway (WR) prepares to revive a long-pending infrastructure project that could suspend key Harbour Line services between Bandra and Goregaon for at least three months. The move is expected to affect travel plans for lakhs of passengers using the busy suburban rail network.

At the heart of the proposal is the demolition and reconstruction of a railway bridge between Bandra and Khar, a critical step needed to lay the delayed fifth and sixth rail lines on the Santacruz–Mumbai Central corridor.

Fifth, Sixth Lines Aim To Boost Punctuality

The additional tracks are designed to separate suburban local trains from long-distance and mail express services. Railway officials say this segregation will help improve punctuality, reduce congestion and enhance operational efficiency across the Western Railway network.

Once completed, the upgrade is expected to allow smoother and more frequent local train operations on the Churchgate–Borivali–Virar stretch as well as Harbour Line services to CSMT.

Which Services Will Be Hit

The major impact will be felt on the Harbour Line between Goregaon and Bandra. Currently, WR operates 88 local trains between Goregaon and CSMT and 106 services between Bandra and CSMT, serving an estimated 3 to 4 lakh commuters daily.

During the proposed shutdown, most Goregaon–CSMT services are likely to be curtailed, with trains terminating at Bandra. To handle passenger load, WR plans to increase the frequency of services between Bandra and CSMT.

Timeline Unclear, Commuter Impact Likely

Railway officials said a final date for the bridge demolition has not yet been fixed. “We are still working out the details and trying to minimise inconvenience for commuters,” a senior WR official said.

If implemented, the three-month disruption could lead to longer travel times, overcrowding on alternative routes and heavier reliance on road transport, particularly for office-goers from Mumbai’s western suburbs. Detailed traffic blocks and alternate travel arrangements are expected to be announced once the schedule is finalised.

Land Issues Continue To Delay Project

Progress on the project has been slowed by land acquisition hurdles. A legal dispute over 88.573 square metres of Shakti Mill land in the Mahalaxmi–Lower Parel stretch remains unresolved. Additionally, rehabilitation of 155 project-affected families from Garib Nagar in Bandra East is still pending with the state government.

Despite these challenges, railway officials insist the short-term disruption will lead to long-term benefits for Mumbai’s overburdened suburban rail system.

ALSO READ: Mandsaur Horror: Son Kills Stepmother Over Father’s Third Marriage, BJP Councillor’s Wife Stabbed To Death; Her Minor Daughter Identifies Accused