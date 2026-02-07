LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Mumbai: Mumbai’s daily commuters may have to brace for prolonged inconvenience as Western Railway (WR) prepares to revive a long-pending infrastructure project that could suspend key Harbour Line services between Bandra and Goregaon for at least three months. The move is expected to affect travel plans for lakhs of passengers using the busy suburban rail network.

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect (Pic Credits: X)
Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 7, 2026 12:11:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Mumbai: Mumbai’s daily commuters may have to brace for prolonged inconvenience as Western Railway (WR) prepares to revive a long-pending infrastructure project that could suspend key Harbour Line services between Bandra and Goregaon for at least three months. The move is expected to affect travel plans for lakhs of passengers using the busy suburban rail network.

At the heart of the proposal is the demolition and reconstruction of a railway bridge between Bandra and Khar, a critical step needed to lay the delayed fifth and sixth rail lines on the Santacruz–Mumbai Central corridor.

Fifth, Sixth Lines Aim To Boost Punctuality

The additional tracks are designed to separate suburban local trains from long-distance and mail express services. Railway officials say this segregation will help improve punctuality, reduce congestion and enhance operational efficiency across the Western Railway network.

You Might Be Interested In

Once completed, the upgrade is expected to allow smoother and more frequent local train operations on the Churchgate–Borivali–Virar stretch as well as Harbour Line services to CSMT.

Which Services Will Be Hit

The major impact will be felt on the Harbour Line between Goregaon and Bandra. Currently, WR operates 88 local trains between Goregaon and CSMT and 106 services between Bandra and CSMT, serving an estimated 3 to 4 lakh commuters daily.

During the proposed shutdown, most Goregaon–CSMT services are likely to be curtailed, with trains terminating at Bandra. To handle passenger load, WR plans to increase the frequency of services between Bandra and CSMT.

Timeline Unclear, Commuter Impact Likely

Railway officials said a final date for the bridge demolition has not yet been fixed. “We are still working out the details and trying to minimise inconvenience for commuters,” a senior WR official said.

If implemented, the three-month disruption could lead to longer travel times, overcrowding on alternative routes and heavier reliance on road transport, particularly for office-goers from Mumbai’s western suburbs. Detailed traffic blocks and alternate travel arrangements are expected to be announced once the schedule is finalised.

Land Issues Continue To Delay Project

Progress on the project has been slowed by land acquisition hurdles. A legal dispute over 88.573 square metres of Shakti Mill land in the Mahalaxmi–Lower Parel stretch remains unresolved. Additionally, rehabilitation of 155 project-affected families from Garib Nagar in Bandra East is still pending with the state government.

Despite these challenges, railway officials insist the short-term disruption will lead to long-term benefits for Mumbai’s overburdened suburban rail system.

ALSO READ: Mandsaur Horror: Son Kills Stepmother Over Father’s Third Marriage, BJP Councillor’s Wife Stabbed To Death; Her Minor Daughter Identifies Accused

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Attention Commuters! Railways To Stop Mumbai’s Goregaon-CSMT Local Trains Services For 3 Months | Check Routes, Reason And Impact

Who Were The Three Naxals Killed During Maharashtra Police Anti Maoist Operation? Camps Destroyed But C-60 Commando Loses His Life

Gurgaon Sexual Assault Horror: 3-Year-Old Abused At Home In Sector 54 High-Rise, Two Women House Helps Detained, Search On For Male Accomplice

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

LATEST NEWS

Questions over Chromebook procurement in Andhra Pradesh: GeM flags concerns, public loss feared

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

A High-Voltage Party Anthem Arrives: Zayed Khan and Ishaq Khan Unveil Their Electrifying Track Haseena Na Na Na

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Kennametal India Sustains Growth Momentum with Strong Q2 FY26 Performance

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

MFins Services Records Strong Growth in Solar and EV Charging Business, Expands Pan-India Footprint

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Debut Soon In India With Triple Camera Setup, 7,750mAh Battery And MediaTek Chipset, Launching On…

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

EU Chambers Tourism Conclave in Mumbai: Vijayta Raheja Says India Leads Globally

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect
Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect
Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect
Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

QUICK LINKS