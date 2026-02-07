LIVE TV
Mandsaur Horror: Son Kills Stepmother Over Father's Third Marriage, BJP Councillor's Wife Stabbed To Death; Her Minor Daughter Identifies Accused

Mandsaur: A shocking twist has emerged in the murder of a BJP councillor’s wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, with police confirming that the main accused is the councillor’s own son. Investigators say the crime was allegedly triggered by anger over the councillor’s third marriage.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 7, 2026 11:08:25 IST

Mandsaur: A shocking twist has emerged in the murder of a BJP councillor’s wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, with police confirming that the main accused is the councillor’s own son. Investigators say the crime was allegedly triggered by anger over the councillor’s third marriage.

The victim, identified as Rubina, was the wife of BJP councillor Shahid Mew from Ward No. 15.

Murder Linked To Family Dispute Over Third Marriage

Police identified the accused as Sahil, Shahid Mew’s son from his first marriage. According to investigators, Sahil had been resentful since his father married Rubina around seven months ago. This alleged resentment eventually led to a planned attack, police said.

The crime took place on Thursday evening around 5:30 pm in Abhinandan Nagar when Rubina was returning to her rented residence from her maternal home in Madarpura.

Attack On Way Home, Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

As Rubina neared her house in an auto-rickshaw, two youths on an Apache motorcycle reportedly intercepted her. One of them allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen, chest and head before fleeing the spot.

Local residents rushed to assist, and Shahid Mew took Rubina to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said CCTV cameras near the crime scene failed to capture the incident due to a power outage. However, footage from nearby areas and other evidence helped investigators identify the suspects.

Child’s Statement, Auto Driver’s Testimony Key To Probe

A video statement of Rubina’s minor daughter, accessed by investigators, has become a crucial lead. The child reportedly identified Sahil and his associate as the attackers.

Auto-rickshaw driver Sitabai Dabi told police that Rubina had boarded her vehicle from Shukla Chowk. Near her house, Rubina asked her to stop to seat her daughter when two youths arrived on a motorcycle, allegedly made a remark, and attacked her with a knife before fleeing.

Police Search On, Family Details Emerge

Police revealed that Rubina had been married four times earlier, while Shahid Mew had three marriages. Sahil is among Shahid’s children from his first marriage. Investigators are also questioning Bhuru Pehlwan, the father of Sahil’s alleged accomplice, Sohel.

Rubina’s brother Peeru Shah has demanded strict punishment for those responsible. Police officials said raids are underway and efforts are being intensified to arrest the accused, with the case being investigated from all possible angles.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 11:08 AM IST
