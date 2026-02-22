LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Five live 7.65 mm cartridges were recovered from a student’s bag at Hostel No. 1 of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on February 19 after a late-night argument led to a room search.

Live Cartridges Found Inside IIT Bombay Hostel
Live Cartridges Found Inside IIT Bombay Hostel

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 19:47:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

A serious security scare at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has raised alarms after five live cartridges were found inside a student’s bag in a hostel room. The cartridges were discovered during a routine security check early on February 19 at Hostel No. 1 on the Powai campus in Mumbai, following what first appeared to be a minor argument between two students.

Reports say that, the trouble began around 1:30 am when the institute’s Quick Response Team (QRT) informed a security officer on duty about a dispute allegedly over money between two first-year students on the ground floor of the hostel. When the officer reached the spot, the verbal argument between Suraj Dubey and another student, identified only as Aman, had been calmed down by security staff.

Argument, Room Search and Bihar Link

While talking to the students, the security team said they noticed the smell of alcohol on both Suraj and his friend Apoorv Mishra. However as alcohol is strictly banned inside hostels, officials decided to search their rooms under institute rules.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, during the search of Suraj’s room, security personnel found a black bag, and inside its front pocket they recovered five live 7.65 mm yellow-metal cartridges marked “KF 7.65.” The discovery immediately raised concerns because no weapon was found with the ammunition.

When questioned, Suraj claimed the bag belonged to his friend Apoorv. Further questioning led investigators to 23-year-old Sarvottam Anand Satishchandra Chaudhary from Samastipur, Bihar. Apoorv told authorities that Sarvottam had visited the campus on February 12 and placed the cartridges inside the bag during his visit.

FIR Registered, Probe Continues

As per reports, police detained Sarvottam when he returned to the campus on February 19 for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted purchasing the cartridges from Munger in Bihar, police said. Around 10 pm that night, Security Sub-Inspector Amod Karanje handed the live cartridges over to the Powai Police Station, and an FIR was registered against Sarvottam under provisions related to illegal possession and transportation of ammunition.

The seizure of live ammunition from one of India’s most respected engineering institutions is being treated as a major security breach. Police are now investigating why the cartridges were brought onto the campus and whether any criminal conspiracy or illegal arms supply network is involved. They are also strengthening security arrangements at the institute as the probe continues.

Reports say that, IIT Bombay has confirmed that a detailed internal investigation was conducted before the matter was handed over to police, and that the students involved were questioned and released, while Sarvottam was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Disciplinary action will be taken as needed once the probe is complete.

Also Read: Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 7:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsregional news

RELATED News

Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar
Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar
Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar
Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

QUICK LINKS