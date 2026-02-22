Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

A serious security scare at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has raised alarms after five live cartridges were found inside a student’s bag in a hostel room. The cartridges were discovered during a routine security check early on February 19 at Hostel No. 1 on the Powai campus in Mumbai, following what first appeared to be a minor argument between two students.

Reports say that, the trouble began around 1:30 am when the institute’s Quick Response Team (QRT) informed a security officer on duty about a dispute allegedly over money between two first-year students on the ground floor of the hostel. When the officer reached the spot, the verbal argument between Suraj Dubey and another student, identified only as Aman, had been calmed down by security staff.

Argument, Room Search and Bihar Link

While talking to the students, the security team said they noticed the smell of alcohol on both Suraj and his friend Apoorv Mishra. However as alcohol is strictly banned inside hostels, officials decided to search their rooms under institute rules.

According to reports, during the search of Suraj’s room, security personnel found a black bag, and inside its front pocket they recovered five live 7.65 mm yellow-metal cartridges marked “KF 7.65.” The discovery immediately raised concerns because no weapon was found with the ammunition.

When questioned, Suraj claimed the bag belonged to his friend Apoorv. Further questioning led investigators to 23-year-old Sarvottam Anand Satishchandra Chaudhary from Samastipur, Bihar. Apoorv told authorities that Sarvottam had visited the campus on February 12 and placed the cartridges inside the bag during his visit.

FIR Registered, Probe Continues

As per reports, police detained Sarvottam when he returned to the campus on February 19 for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted purchasing the cartridges from Munger in Bihar, police said. Around 10 pm that night, Security Sub-Inspector Amod Karanje handed the live cartridges over to the Powai Police Station, and an FIR was registered against Sarvottam under provisions related to illegal possession and transportation of ammunition.

The seizure of live ammunition from one of India’s most respected engineering institutions is being treated as a major security breach. Police are now investigating why the cartridges were brought onto the campus and whether any criminal conspiracy or illegal arms supply network is involved. They are also strengthening security arrangements at the institute as the probe continues.

Reports say that, IIT Bombay has confirmed that a detailed internal investigation was conducted before the matter was handed over to police, and that the students involved were questioned and released, while Sarvottam was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Disciplinary action will be taken as needed once the probe is complete.

