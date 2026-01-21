Mumbai Disturbing Incident: 2.5 Month Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted And Beaten By 20-Year-Old Man, Rescued After Locals Heard Its Cries Emerging From Toilet – Watch

A 2.5 month old puppy was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally beaten near a public toilet in Kurar village, Malad, Mumbai. The accused was identified as a 20-year-old man, and has been arrested by the police.

The incident came out after a video went viral which showed animal rescuers and police reaching the spot. The video was shared by the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation. They said that they were alerted by locals after hearing the 2.5 month old puppy’s cries.

When police reached the public toilet, the accused reportedly refused to open the door. Officers were then forced to break it open. The man was found inside wearing his shorts only and was immediately taken into custody. A large crowd was seen gathered in the video as police removed him from the spot.

What happened to the 2.5 month old puppy?

According to reports, the puppy was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a veterinary hospital. The PAL Foundation said the injuries were serious and the 2.5 month old puppy was in pain. “The puppy has been shifted for urgent medical treatment. This is an extremely disturbing case,” the organisation said.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An officer said the accused is being questioned and further investigation is ongoing, as per reports.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media. People have demanded strict punishment. Many said such crimes show how unsafe animals are, even in crowded city areas. “This is not just cruelty, this is a crime,” one activist said.

However, this is not an isolated case. Mumbai has seen several shocking incidents of violence against animals. According to reports, last year, a stray dog was beaten to death in a housing society. In another case, a pregnant dog was attacked and the accused was later arrested and faced legal action after public pressure.

Also Read: Noida Techie Death: Witness Makes Shocking U-Turn, Claims Police Gave Him A ‘Script’ After Yuvraj Mehta’s Accident, Says Cops ‘Scolded Me For Speaking To Media’