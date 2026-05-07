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Home > Regionals News > Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out

Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out

Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out

nagaland lottery
nagaland lottery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:57 IST

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Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out

Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Result: Dear Star Morning, 1 PM (May 7, 2026): The Nagaland State Lottery Department has officially declared the results for the Dear Star Morning 1 PM lucky draw today, Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Indian lottery circuit considers this draw, which takes place every day, to be one of its most popular events because it has produced another millionaire winner. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 07-05-2026 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw has been announced at 1 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket being 81A 95520. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

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The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number: 81A 95520

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 10000

Second Prize Winner Numbers-41895 | 99575 | 10967 | 75689 | 52831 46689 | 22661 | 12121 | 50937 | 15659

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 5000

Third Prize Winners: 0636 | 5179 | 0770 | 5003 | 8887 3889 | 0156 | 8385 | 2735 | 5637

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4224 | 8021 | 5180 | 6500 | 3159 9218 | 7658 | 5413 | 1795 | 6518

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:  0062 1513 2383 3125 4142 4960 5876 7247 7974 8909 0105 1526 2427 3175 4204 5024 6209 7321 7985 9007 0206 1544 2567 3224 4507 5119 6421 7392 8155 9011 0217 1562 2568 3275 4527 5168 6598 7531 8181 9039 0510 1564 2877 3405 4577 5204 6685 7715 8268 9217 0568 1650 2880 3484 4608 5225 6830 7746 8292 9272 0945 1854 2895 3525 4627 5583 6861 7861 8463 9417 0989 1927 2983 3697 4685 5597 6929 7918 8628 9569 0999 2118 3057 3704 4693 5640 7057 7920 8655 9745 1313 2170 3071 3868 4862 5774 7120 7959 8737 9915

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

Major Winning Numbers 

The highlight of the day is the 1st Prize which has been claimed by a single lucky ticket holder. The regional area reported hundreds of winners in several other categories besides the bumper prize.

  • 1st Prize (₹1 Crore): [Check Official PDF for Winning Number] 

  • Consolation Prize (₹1,000): [Matching serial numbers of the 1st prize] 

  • 2nd Prize (₹9,000): 10 lucky numbers have been drawn. 

  • 3rd Prize (₹450): Multiple winners across various series. 

  • 4th Prize (₹250): Distributed among numerous ticket holders. 

  • 5th Prize (₹120): The most common prize tier with a wide list of winners.

How to Verify Your Ticket

Participants need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Lottery Sambad gazette. The complete results in PDF format are accessible through the official Nagaland State Lotteries website and authorized lottery retailers.

Steps to check:

Check that the Draw Date matches the 07-05-2026 date and the 1 PM Time. 

  • The alphabetical series begins with 42A and 99K and continues with the 5-digit number. 

  • The ticket must remain whole without any signs of unauthorized access. 

  • Upcoming Draws

  • The first draw of the day occurred this morning, but two major draws will take place later today. 

  • The results for Dear Supreme will be released this evening at 6 PM. 

  • The Thursday drawing will conclude with Dear Fame, which takes place at 8 PM.

Winners must claim their prize within 30 days of the results announcement. Winners of prizes over ₹ 10,000 must submit their claim form to the Director of State Lotteries along with the original ticket and valid ID proof. Play responsibly.

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Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out
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Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Results Today 07.05.2026 LIVE: DEAR STAR MORNING 1 PM Thursday Draw Winners and Bumper Prize Numbers Out
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