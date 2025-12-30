LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

A cyclist was killed after a speeding BMW SUV hit him in Noida’s Sector 31. The driver, a 40-year-old IT executive, has been detained on suspicion of drunk driving. Visuals from the crash site show severe damage to the car and bicycle.

A cyclist was killed after a speeding BMW SUV hit him in Noida’s Sector 31. (Photo: X)
A cyclist was killed after a speeding BMW SUV hit him in Noida’s Sector 31. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 30, 2025 14:42:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

A cyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding BMW SUV in Noida’s Sector 31 earlier today, police said. The driver of the luxury vehicle has been detained on suspicion of drunk driving, officials confirmed.

What Happened in Sector 31

The fatal accident occurred in Sector 31, a busy area of Noida, when a BMW SUV allegedly rammed into a cyclist at high speed. The impact threw the cyclist onto the road, causing fatal injuries.

Police reached the spot shortly after the crash and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Who Was Driving the BMW SUV?

Police identified the driver as a 40-year-old executive employed with a Noida-based IT firm. He was taken into custody for questioning and subjected to medical tests to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.



“Initial investigation suggests rash and negligent driving. Drunk driving is suspected, and further tests are underway,” a police official said.

Driver Detained, Probe Underway

The BMW SUV involved in the accident has been seized. Police said a case will be registered under relevant sections once medical and forensic reports are received.

Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Visuals From Accident Site Surface

Visuals from the accident site have surfaced, showing the cyclist’s damaged bicycle lying on the road. The BMW SUV’s front portion is also seen extensively damaged, with broken parts scattered at the spot.

A video from the scene highlights the severity of the impact and has triggered outrage on social media, with many demanding strict action against drunk driving.

Rising Concerns Over Road Safety in Noida

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving in Noida. Residents have called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, especially against speeding and drunk driving in residential areas.

Police said further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
