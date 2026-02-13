LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks AI impact on stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review bangladesh benjamin netanyahu china Abhishek Sharma breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

McDonalds in the US had a spokesperson who failed to respond promptly to questions that were made outside the usual working hours.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 13, 2026 09:58:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

A McDonalds outlet in Jaipur received a warning by Indian food safety authorities due to serious hygiene and safety breaches detected during an inspection conducted on it including the use of cooking oil, which was unsuitable to eat and spoilt tomatoes that were stored. Authorities confiscated food samples and took them to the laboratory where the results were said to be a violation of the set food safety standards. Government food safety officer Sushil Chotwani reported it as having been conducted at the outlet in the capital of Rajasthan, which is a significant tourist hotspot.

McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Chotwani reported that inspectors found an almost 40 litres of oil that had been used a number of times and was not safe to cook any more. It was oil that could not be consumed and samples were taken to undergo additional test, he explained, saying that the outlet has not followed the required food safety standards. This made the restaurant receive a formal warning and was allowed 14 days to rectify its practices. Governments have also stated that there is a risk of even tougher measures in food safety laws by not dealing with the infractions. Authorities also stated that they would also extend the inspections to other branches of McDonalds within Jaipur so that the same is not allowed.

McDonalds Response 

In response, the franchisee of McDonalds in North and East India Connaught Plaza Restaurants claimed to be fully cooperating with the authorities and that it adheres to the strict protocols of McDonalds food and hygiene all over the world. McDonalds in the US had a spokesperson who failed to respond promptly to questions that were made outside the usual working hours. Although adulteration and hygiene breaches of food are common in India, the cases of such lapses of international brands are quite uncommon. McDonald, the most popular fast-food chain in the country that has hundreds of restaurants across the country, receives thousands of customers each day, which is why the Jaipur incident has become a headline in the light of food safety implementation in large restaurant chains.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 9:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Jaipur McDonalds inspectionMCDONALDSMcDonalds Jaipur outletMcDonalds Jaipur outlet newsMcDonalds news

RELATED News

Massive Fire Engulfs A Paint Factory In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

‘Is This Really Happening?’ Viral Video Shows Cigarettes And Bidis Passed Around Like Appetisers At Wedding, Leaves Internet Stunned – Watch

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

LATEST NEWS

IT Index in Freefall: Panic or Pivot? TCS, Infosys & Other IT Stocks Reel as Nifty IT Cracks 10%; Anthropic AI Shock Pushes Stock Market Into Meltdown

Bijnor Couple Viral MMS: Privacy Breach Sparks Outrage As Hotel Employee Booked For Secretly Recording Guests, FIR Registered

Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen–Kayadu Lohar’s Film Wins Hearts Overseas, But Is There A Surprise Twist?

PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Big Win, Vows Support For Democratic, Progressive Bangladesh, ‘Look Forward To…’

Who Is June Malia? TMC MP Caught In ‘Animated’ Moment With Saugata Roy In Lok Sabha, Netizens Make Valentine Jokes As Video Goes Viral

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Why Is Stock Market Down Today? IT Heavyweights Drag Sensex, ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Hussharu Pitaalu Release Date OUT: Youthful Sequel Gears Up For Big-Screen Blast, Fans Can’t Keep Calm, Here’s When You Can Watch It In Theatres

Stock Market Today: Red Opening! Dalal Street Under Pressure As Sensex, Nifty Extend Slide; IT Rout Deepens, Market Jitters

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Over 25,000 Vacancies Announced Under Agnipath Scheme, Apply Online, Check Age Limit, Salary, Physical Test Details And Last Date

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny
‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny
‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny
‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

QUICK LINKS