‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

A McDonalds outlet in Jaipur received a warning by Indian food safety authorities due to serious hygiene and safety breaches detected during an inspection conducted on it including the use of cooking oil, which was unsuitable to eat and spoilt tomatoes that were stored. Authorities confiscated food samples and took them to the laboratory where the results were said to be a violation of the set food safety standards. Government food safety officer Sushil Chotwani reported it as having been conducted at the outlet in the capital of Rajasthan, which is a significant tourist hotspot.

McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny



Chotwani reported that inspectors found an almost 40 litres of oil that had been used a number of times and was not safe to cook any more. It was oil that could not be consumed and samples were taken to undergo additional test, he explained, saying that the outlet has not followed the required food safety standards. This made the restaurant receive a formal warning and was allowed 14 days to rectify its practices. Governments have also stated that there is a risk of even tougher measures in food safety laws by not dealing with the infractions. Authorities also stated that they would also extend the inspections to other branches of McDonalds within Jaipur so that the same is not allowed.

McDonalds Response

In response, the franchisee of McDonalds in North and East India Connaught Plaza Restaurants claimed to be fully cooperating with the authorities and that it adheres to the strict protocols of McDonalds food and hygiene all over the world. McDonalds in the US had a spokesperson who failed to respond promptly to questions that were made outside the usual working hours. Although adulteration and hygiene breaches of food are common in India, the cases of such lapses of international brands are quite uncommon. McDonald, the most popular fast-food chain in the country that has hundreds of restaurants across the country, receives thousands of customers each day, which is why the Jaipur incident has become a headline in the light of food safety implementation in large restaurant chains.

