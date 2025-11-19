LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

The Sabarimala pilgrimage draws millions each year for the Mandala and Makaravilakku season. Devotees follow a strict 41-day Vratham, travel through forests, and climb the sacred 18 steps with the Irumudi Kettu, marking a physically demanding yet deeply spiritual journey of purity and devotion.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Dates, Discipline and the Sacred Journey of Devotion (Pc: X)
Sabarimala Pilgrimage: Dates, Discipline and the Sacred Journey of Devotion (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 19, 2025 18:00:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

Each year, the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, witnesses a massive influx of devotees from all over the world. It is not only a huge gathering but also an intense appearance shining through to the people. Every year, during the months of December and January, a large number of devotees visit the temple that is situated at the top of the Sabarimala hill in a dense forest. The main events of the temple season are held during the Mandala Pooja and the Makaravilakku festival. This spiritual journey is not like an easy-going excursion but rather a hard-core practice of self-examination and purification.

Key Pilgrimage Dates: Mandala and Makara Season

The Sabarimala temple opens every month for poojas but the peak season known as the Mandala-Makaravilakku period lasts for about two months. This is the time when most of the pilgrims take the journey.

Mandala Pooja Season: The pilgrimage generally starts in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam which usually is around the 16th of November and ends with the Mandala Pooja on the 27th of December (the particular dates differ slightly each year). This signifies the conclusion of the obligatory 41-day Vratham.

Makaravilakku Festival: After a short intermission, the temple reopens for the second phase of the celebrations. The greatest moment is the Makara Jyothi darshan on the day of Makara Sankranthi which generally falls on the 14th of January. Then the temple is closed a few days after, usually, around the 20th of January.

Essential Pilgrimage Rules: The Ayyappa Vratham

The Vratham or the 41-day penance is what is at the heart of the Sabarimala pilgrimage and every pilgrim has to undergo it before the trek. The rigorous Ayyappa Vratham acts as a preparatory measure for both the body and the mind for spiritual accomplishment.

Discipline and Mala Dharan: The vow starts with the execution of ‘Mala Dharan’ (wearing of the beaded necklace) and observing celibacy along with avoiding smoking and alcohol, abstaining from cutting hair and nails, and sleeping on the floor.

Dress Code and Conduct: Pilgrims must be attired in simple, plain clothes, mainly black, saffron, or blue, which signifies a detachment from worldly desires. All male devotees should be referred to as Swami by the pilgrims. Tradition dictates that only those who perform the Vratham and bear the sacred offering bag, the ‘Irumudi Kettu’ (two-part bundle), are allowed to go up the holy 18 steps to the inner sanctum.

Also Read: Karnataka Becomes First State In India To Approve One Paid Period Leave Every Month For Women Aged 18–52

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 6:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mandala PoojaSabarimala pilgrimage

RELATED News

Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

Weather Update: Are Chennai Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains? All You Need To Know

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims, Announces Relief, Calls For Unity

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Viral Video: Haryana Pre-Wedding Turns Violent As Dancer Brutally Beaten After Objecting To Guest’s Advances

Pakistan Leader Makes Big Admission Days After Delhi Blast, Says ‘We Hit India From Red Fort To Kashmir’

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

‘Unpredictable’: First-Ever Human Case of H5N5 Bird Flu Detected in US: Washington Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’

How Nitish Kumar Managed To Retain The CM Post For The 10th Time Now? Set To Take Oath Tomorrow At THIS Time

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know
Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know
Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know
Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

QUICK LINKS