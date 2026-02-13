Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Early trends in the Telangana municipal elections on Friday showed the Congress taking a strong early lead as counting began across the state. As per initial figures from the telangana municipal elections, Congress was ahead in 430 wards, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led in 222 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in third place with leads in 61 wards, and other parties and independents were ahead in 59 wards.

The counting process for the Telangana municipal elections started earlier in the day across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Police and officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) made detailed arrangements to ensure the counting was peaceful and smooth. Security was tightened at counting centres across the state as the Telangana municipal elections entered this crucial phase.

Telangana Municipal Elections: Massive Scale Across 2,996 Wards

Voting for the Telangana municipal elections was held on Wednesday. The elections covered 414 wards in seven Municipal Corporations, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam. Apart from this, polling also took place in 2,582 wards spread across 116 municipalities. The scale of the Telangana municipal elections makes them important for local governance and political positioning in towns and cities across the state.

In Warangal district, counting began at 8 am, according to District Magistrate Satya Sharda. She said the process began with postal ballots and that proper arrangements had been made at different centres.

Telangana Municipal Elections: Warangal Counting Update

“In Warangal district, today, counting of votes began at 8 am. Right now, postal ballot counting has started and in Wardhannapet, there are 4 tables arranged and in Narsampet, 10 tables. We will issue the results as soon as counting is complete. Everything is in accordance with the Election Commission’s norms. As and when the results come ward-wise, we will be declaring,” Sharda told ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP remained confident about its performance in the Telangana municipal elections despite trailing in early trends. Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said the party expected better results compared to last time.

“Last time we had around 330 municipal councillors and corporators and three chairmen. But this time, I am sure the people of Telangana will give a big mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are hopeful that we will fare better and we will be the alternative to the Congress party,” Rao said.

