Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 ai com Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav Ambani family FIH Pro League Hobart accident MG Majestor Abhishek Sharma bangladesh Jaipur McDonalds inspection Epstein files shashi tharoor
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

In the Telangana municipal elections, early counting trends show Congress leading in 430 wards. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is ahead in 222 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in 61 wards. Others and independents are ahead in 59 wards.

Telangana Municipal Elections: Congress Leads in Early Trends (Image: AI generated)
Telangana Municipal Elections: Congress Leads in Early Trends (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 13, 2026 15:06:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Early trends in the Telangana municipal elections on Friday showed the Congress taking a strong early lead as counting began across the state. As per initial figures from the telangana municipal elections, Congress was ahead in 430 wards, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led in 222 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in third place with leads in 61 wards, and other parties and independents were ahead in 59 wards.

The counting process for the Telangana municipal elections started earlier in the day across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Police and officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) made detailed arrangements to ensure the counting was peaceful and smooth. Security was tightened at counting centres across the state as the Telangana municipal elections entered this crucial phase.

Telangana Municipal Elections: Massive Scale Across 2,996 Wards

Voting for the Telangana municipal elections was held on Wednesday. The elections covered 414 wards in seven Municipal Corporations, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam. Apart from this, polling also took place in 2,582 wards spread across 116 municipalities. The scale of the Telangana municipal elections makes them important for local governance and political positioning in towns and cities across the state.

You Might Be Interested In

In Warangal district, counting began at 8 am, according to District Magistrate Satya Sharda. She said the process began with postal ballots and that proper arrangements had been made at different centres.

Telangana Municipal Elections: Warangal Counting Update

“In Warangal district, today, counting of votes began at 8 am. Right now, postal ballot counting has started and in Wardhannapet, there are 4 tables arranged and in Narsampet, 10 tables. We will issue the results as soon as counting is complete. Everything is in accordance with the Election Commission’s norms. As and when the results come ward-wise, we will be declaring,” Sharda told ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP remained confident about its performance in the Telangana municipal elections despite trailing in early trends. Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said the party expected better results compared to last time.

“Last time we had around 330 municipal councillors and corporators and three chairmen. But this time, I am sure the people of Telangana will give a big mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are hopeful that we will fare better and we will be the alternative to the Congress party,” Rao said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsregional newsTelangana news

RELATED News

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Karnataka Horror: Daughter Suffocates Mother To Death On Astrologer’s Claim of ‘Black Magic,’ Accused Arrested

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Massive Fire Engulfs A Paint Factory In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Tecno Pova Curves 2 Launches In India With 8000mAh Massive Battery, 4500nits Peak Brightness And HiOS 6 At Just…

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah vs Farhan, Shaheen vs Surya — 3 Key Battles That Could Decide India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo

How Did The Sensex Crash Wipe Out ₹7 Lakh Crore From Stock Market Today? 900+ Point Fall, US Bond Pressure, and Geopolitical Tensions – Here’s What Should Investors Do

‘Saw Your Name In Epstein Files’: Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Shock Australia In Historic Colombo Upset, Fans Celebrate ‘Underdog Moment’ on Social Media

CUET PG 2026 Exam Date and Schedule: Check Shift-wise Timings, Pattern, Eligibility

Who Is Zaima Rahman? BNP Leader Tarique Rahman’s Only Daughter, London-Trained Barrister Who Could Play A Crucial Role In Bangladesh Politics After Her Father’s Win

Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK Chief Takes On DMK As Poll Pundits Say, “Stalin Should Be Scared”

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?
Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?
Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?
Telangana Municipal Elections: Counting Begins Across 116 Municipalities And 7 Corporations – Which Party Is Winning?

QUICK LINKS