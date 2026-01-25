‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

A one-year-old boy was kidnapped and strangled to death in Panchkula, Haryana, shocking the local community and police. The boy’s body was found late Saturday night in a bushy area near Sukhomajri village after he went missing earlier that day.

The victim was identified as one-year-old boy, Rivansh, and the accused man has been caught by police. The suspect has been named Ajay, a resident of Pinjore. Investigators said Ajay had posed as the child’s father to take him from a creche (daycare) in Sector 12-A, Panchkula without anyone thinking something was wrong.

Mother involved in the crime as well?

According to reports, police said that the one-year-old boy’s mother had left her son at the creche in the morning. Soon after, a man claiming to be the child’s father arrived and took him away without raising any immediate suspicion. Investigations revealed that the accused and the child’s mother had been in touch on Instagram and had recently met as well.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from several nearby areas and identified Ajay quickly. ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj said the accused first tried to mislead officers, but later confessed. He told police that he and the child’s mother had met through Instagram recently and had been talking before the incident.

Police catch the murderer of the one-year-old boy

According to the accused’s confession, he did not want the child and said he planned to kill Rivansh because the one-year-old boy was an “obstacle” in his mind. On the day of the crime, he picked up Rivansh in his auto and strangled him with a cleaning cloth. He then wrapped the body in a plastic bag, and dumped him by a culvert near Rampur Siudi village.

Police have recovered the auto rickshaw used in the crime. The body was sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and was later handed over to the family. Ajay was produced in court and sent to police remand for further questioning.

Similar Cases around India

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his lover’s 10-year-old son. The court said that the crime was a breach of trust and highlighted the brutality of the crime.

There was another case in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered and his body found in a suitcase.

