LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

A one-year-old boy, Rivansh, was kidnapped from a Panchkula creche by a man posing as his father and later strangled to death, with police arresting the accused, Ajay, within hours and probing his links with the child’s mother.

One year old boy was kidnapped and murdered in Haryana (Image: AI generated)
One year old boy was kidnapped and murdered in Haryana (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 25, 2026 18:39:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

A one-year-old boy was kidnapped and strangled to death in Panchkula, Haryana, shocking the local community and police. The boy’s body was found late Saturday night in a bushy area near Sukhomajri village after he went missing earlier that day.

You Might Be Interested In

The victim was identified as one-year-old boy, Rivansh, and the accused man has been caught by police. The suspect has been named Ajay, a resident of Pinjore. Investigators said Ajay had posed as the child’s father to take him from a creche (daycare) in Sector 12-A, Panchkula without anyone thinking something was wrong.

Mother involved in the crime as well?

According to reports, police said that the one-year-old boy’s mother had left her son at the creche in the morning. Soon after, a man claiming to be the child’s father arrived and took him away without raising any immediate suspicion. Investigations revealed that the accused and the child’s mother had been in touch on Instagram and had recently met as well. 

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from several nearby areas and identified Ajay quickly. ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj said the accused first tried to mislead officers, but later confessed. He told police that he and the child’s mother had met through Instagram recently and had been talking before the incident.

Police catch the murderer of the one-year-old boy

According to the accused’s confession, he did not want the child and said he planned to kill Rivansh because the one-year-old boy was an “obstacle” in his mind. On the day of the crime, he picked up Rivansh in his auto and strangled him with a cleaning cloth. He then wrapped the body in a plastic bag, and dumped him by a culvert near Rampur Siudi village.

Police have recovered the auto rickshaw used in the crime. The body was sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and was later handed over to the family. Ajay was produced in court and sent to police remand for further questioning.

Similar Cases around India 

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his lover’s 10-year-old son. The court said that the crime was a breach of trust and highlighted the brutality of the crime.

There was another case in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered and his body found in a suitcase. 

Also Read: Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, ‘Never Seen Him Get Angry’

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 6:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: haryana crimelatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group | Video Goes VIRAL

Minor Train Dispute Turns Deadly: NM College Professor Stabbed To Death By Commuter At Mumbai’s Malad Railway Station

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

LATEST NEWS

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

‘15 Minutes To Comply Or Death’: Delcy Rodriguez’s Leaked Audio Exposes Chilling Details After Nicolas Maduro’s Capture by US Forces

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

More Than 4000 Flights Cancelled, 130,000 Homes Affected: US Gets Hit By One Of The Most Powerful Winter Storms In The Past 100 Years

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Border 2 Fever on Team India? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Singing Skills Impresses Netizens | Watch Video

Is TikTok Down In The United States? Thousands Complain Of Outage As App Fails To Load, Here’s What Really Happened

Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

Divide In Pakistan Over Gaza Peace Board? Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Targets Sharif-Munir Duo Over ‘Selling Blood Of Gazans’

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana
‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana
‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana
‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

QUICK LINKS